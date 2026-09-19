Lone Juror in Lindsay Clancy Murder Trial Speaks Out

Two weeks after the triple-murder trial of Lindsay Clancy ended in a mistrial, the lone holdout juror has stepped forward, while Patrick Clancy has also spoken out on the proceedings. The mother stands accused of killing her three children—Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and Callan, 8 months—at the family’s Duxbury, Massachusetts, home in January 2023.

Inside the Deliberation Room and the 11-to-1 Split

The mistrial was declared on September 4, after a tense seven-week trial and more than 38 hours of deliberations by a panel comprising nine women and three men. The jury ultimately found itself deadlocked at 11 to 1, unable to reach a unanimous verdict on charges that Clancy murdered her children while suffering from severe postpartum psychosis. Defense attorney Kevin Reddington argued throughout the trial that his client lacked criminal responsibility during the tragic events.

Tensions inside the deliberation room eventually boiled over, leading the jury foreperson, Roni Carlson, to send an extraordinary note to the judge on the sixth day of deliberations. According to court records and reporting by The Boston Globe, the note stated that the lone holdout juror had made statements acknowledging doubt but refused to apply it to the verdict as the law states. Reddington subsequently pressed the judge to replace the holdout with an alternate, though the request was unsuccessful.

Michael Péguy Desronvil Breaks His Silence

Identified publicly following the mistrial, 48-year-old Michael Péguy Desronvil issued a statement on Thursday pushing back against characterizations of his conduct by fellow jurors. Desronvil maintained that his views were fundamentally misrepresented by other members of the panel during the intense deliberations.

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“I didn’t have any doubts,” Desronvil stated, adding that as he tried to explain different possible theories, he kept getting cut off as if he had doubts based on the evidence presented. Desronvil emphasized that physical evidence and testimony from key witnesses convinced him early on that Clancy planned the actions and understood what she was doing.

Other jurors offered sharply contrasting accounts of the deadlock. Juror Nick Dargie told ABC News that Desronvil occasionally refused to engage during discussions, while fellow juror Kellie Farina noted to NBC10 Boston that he struggled to move past the violent nature of the children’s deaths. Meanwhile, Carlson told NBC10 that while there was no doubt Clancy killed her children, it was equally obvious to the panel that she loved them.

Security Concerns and Upcoming Court Dates

Following intense public scrutiny, attorney Edward Andrew Paltzik announced on X that he is representing Desronvil. Paltzik urged the public to protect the juror, noting that he is currently safe at a secure location in rural Northern New England while facing harsh online backlash.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office has largely declined to comment on the disclosures surrounding juror identities.

As this emotionally wrenching legal saga prepares to return to the courtroom, the debate over postpartum psychosis, legal accountability, and jury dynamics remains intensely polarized. How do you view the threshold of criminal responsibility in complex mental health cases? Share your thoughts below.