Longines Global Champions Tour Returns to Rome: 11th Edition Announced

The elite world of international show jumping is returning to the Italian capital for the 13th leg of its season, bringing a €700,000 prize pool to a historic military venue that has served as the cradle of modern equitation.

Tor di Quinto Hosts the 11th Roman Edition

Set for October 9 through 11, the 11th edition of the Longines Global Champions Tour in Rome will transform the historic “Pietro Giannattasio” Military Hippodrome at Tor di Quinto into the epicenter of global equestrian sport. The venue, which also serves as the headquarters for the 8th Regiment “Lancieri di Montebello,” marks its 11th year as the sole Italian host of the circuit. The competition represents the terzultimo act of the regular season for the tour’s 20th anniversary.

Conferenza stampa Global Champions tour Roma 2026

Col. Giuseppe Marzo, commander of the 8th Regiment Lancieri di Montebello, welcomed officials to the opening press conference on October 5, thanking the Ministry of Defense for preparing the historic grounds.

Also in attendance at the presentation were Undersecretary of State for Defense Sen. Isabella Rauti, Member of Parliament and President of the Culture, Science and Education Commission in the Chamber of Deputies Federico Mollicone, and Army Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Ferdinando Paglialunga.

Photo: repubblica.it

Top Riders from 35 Nations Compete in Rome

The three-day Roman showcase features 16 total competitions across CSI5* and CSI2* divisions, drawing more than 100 riders and 200 horses representing 35 nations. Six of the top ten riders in the LGCT ranking will compete in Rome, including current circuit leader Abdel Said of Belgium and his compatriot Gilles Thomas, who enters as the reigning champion from 2025. Other notable entrants include Dutch star Maikel Van der Vleuten, Britain’s Scott Brash, and France’s Simon Delestre, alongside top international amazons Edwina Tops Alexander and Katrin Eckermann.

LGCT Sport Director Marco Danese pointed out during the presentation that the championship race remains wide open for both individual standings and the Global Champions League team competition. Following the Rome stop, the circuit moves to Cairo and Rabat before culminating in the Super Playoffs in Riyadh. Danese also noted that the venue provides a setting that is much more tailored to the horses compared to previous locations. Italian riders Alberto Zorzi and Gianluca Apolloni expressed enthusiasm for competing on home soil, with Apolloni noting that the expanded competition arena is exceptionally well-suited for equine welfare.

Ministry Sponsors Showcase for Sella Italiano Breed

Beyond the international jumping classes, the event highlights domestic breeding initiatives. Remo Chiodi, Director General for Equine at the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry (MASAF), announced that the ministry is sponsoring a dedicated showcase for the Sella Italiano breed, explaining that achieving international competitiveness requires top domestic breeding alongside elite riders. Through the new MASAF Master reserved for top seven-year-old horses, the tour provides a platform to promote Italian breeding stock on the global stage.

President of the Italian Equestrian Sports Federation and CONI Vice President Marco Di Paola was present at the conference. The show jumping discipline has secured Olympic qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Games after 24 years. The equine athlete has also been recognized within the legal system as an athlete to whom adequate accommodation for its welfare must be guaranteed. Luciano Crea, president of the Lazio Region’s Culture, Tourism, and Sport commission, expressed confidence that the event would be a great success.