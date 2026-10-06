78.agendaculturel.fr: Jean-Clone to be performed in Mantes-la-Jolie

On October 16, 2026, the contemporary theatre piece Jean-Clone, directed by Julien Mellano and produced by Collectif Aïe Aïe Aïe, will be presented at Collectif 12 in Mantes-la-Jolie, as reported by 78.agendaculturel.fr.

The Essentials of Jean-Clone at Collectif 12

The Event: The performance of Jean-Clone in Mantes-la-Jolie, combining theatre, visual arts, science, and fiction.

The performance of Jean-Clone in Mantes-la-Jolie, combining theatre, visual arts, science, and fiction. The Date & Time: Scheduled for Friday, October 16, 2026, at 20:00.

Scheduled for Friday, October 16, 2026, at 20:00. The Partnership: Presented in co-realization with the Festival Mars à l’Ouest, an international festival dedicated to puppetry, materials, and objects in the Seine Valley.

A Voyage Into Replicated Humanity and Theatre

The narrative of Jean-Clone unfolds when a capsule lands somewhere in the universe. The production utilizes quilted bodysuits, replicated human specimens, shape-memory organisms, and a devoted artificial intelligence to build its theatrical world. Through the unsettling figure of the human clone, director Julien Mellano examines human self-centeredness. According to 78.agendaculturel.fr, the performance portrays an aging humanity that remains both fragile and tenaciously focused on its own transformations.

Production Element Details Director Julien Mellano Company Collectif Aïe Aïe Aïe Venue Collectif 12, Mantes-la-Jolie Date October 16, 2026

Festival Mars à l’Ouest Continues Its Programming Tradition

This performance marks another collaboration for the Festival Mars à l’Ouest. The festival previously welcomed Claudio Stellato in 2020 and Miet Warlop in 2024. As noted by 78.agendaculturel.fr, the event is positioned as an extraordinary, internationally recognized production that balances gravity with entertainment.

Ticketing and Practical Information for Mantes-la-Jolie

Audiences wishing to attend the performance at Collectif 12 can secure reservations through local cultural channels. Tickets and booking details are accessible by contacting the venue directly at 01 30 33 22 65. The production is a fixture in Yvelines region theaters for the autumn 2026 season.