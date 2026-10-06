Seoul City Hall Athletes Win Record 12 Medals at 2026 Asian Games

The Seoul Metropolitan Government athletic delegation secured a historic 12 medals—including three golds—at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, marking the delegation’s highest-ever medal haul at the continental multi-sport event, as reported on October 5, 2026.

Gold Medalists Earn 15 Million Won in Bonuses

Bonus Structure: Gold medalists from the delegation will collect 15 million won in incentive bonuses, with silver and bronze earners receiving 10 million won and 7 million won, respectively.

Gold medalists from the delegation will collect 15 million won in incentive bonuses, with silver and bronze earners receiving 10 million won and 7 million won, respectively. Domestic Transition: The delegation’s core athletes face a tight turnaround, heading straight to Jeju for the 107th National Sports Festival running from October 16 to 22.

Fencing and Handball Lead the Podium Surge

The campaign across seven sports featured standout performances from 17 rostered Seoul City Hall athletes. Fencing delivered early momentum when Jeon Ha-young captured gold in the sabre team competition. First-time international competitor Park Ji-hee added dual silver medals in the individual and team foil events, while Shim So-eun secured silver in the team foil discipline.

Team sports provided an equally significant lift. Handball internationals Woo Bit-na, Cho Eun-bin, and Jung Jin-hee swept six straight matches from the preliminary round through the final to capture gold. The victory marks South Korea’s women’s handball return to the top of the Asian Games in eight years.

Climbing and Cycling Depth Expand the Medal Count

Sport climbing proved to be another fertile ground for the Seoul delegation. Seo Chae-hyun claimed gold in the lead discipline alongside a bronze in bouldering. Teammate Lee Do-hyun matched that multi-medal output with a bouldering silver and a lead bronze, while Jung Ji-min rounded out the climbing success with a bronze in speed.

Additional depth came from the endurance and team tracks. Seoul City Hall representatives contributed to podium finishes in the cycling team pursuit and the women’s football tournament, pushing the final tally past the previous benchmark of 10 medals set at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games.

Infrastructure Expansion Ahead of the National Sports Festival

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon will host an official luncheon and reception for the returning athletes on October 8. The city administration continues to channel funds into its corporate athletic framework, supporting 189 active competitors across 25 teams.

To sustain these development pathways, Seoul plans to open a dedicated training facility at Jamsil Sports Complex by 2027. The complex will house specialized training halls for seven disciplines—including fencing and taekwondo—alongside 40 residential rooms and an athletic dining hall.

Mayor Oh Se-hoon stated that the sweat and hard work of the Seoul City Hall athletes, who did their best on the Asian stage representing South Korea, led to good results and once again demonstrated Seoul’s strength.

Looking ahead, the focus shifts immediately to domestic competition. Following the conclusion of the Asian Games in Japan, approximately 2,200 athletes across 50 sports representing Seoul will prepare for the 107th National Sports Festival in Jeju.