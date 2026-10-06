Cordoba Vespertina Quiniela Results and Winning Numbers

The Quiniela de Córdoba lottery held its Vespertina draw on Monday, October 5, with the number 2631 securing the first-place position. Organized by the Lotería de Córdoba, the afternoon draw established the number 31 at the head of the board, which signifies light within traditional dream interpretation dictionaries.

The Evening Results and Winning Numbers

First Place: The winning number 2631 secured the top spot, placing the two-digit cabeza at 31.

The winning number 2631 secured the top spot, placing the two-digit cabeza at 31. Podium Finish: The second and third positions went to 5676 and 3353, respectively.

The second and third positions went to 5676 and 3353, respectively. Operation Schedule: The Lotería de la Provincia de Córdoba administers multiple daily draws from Monday through Saturday.

The Complete Draw Breakdown for the Vespertina Session

Following the top selection, the Lotería de Córdoba recorded the remainder of the leading tier. The fourth through tenth positions on the board consisted of 8334, 7314, 6530, 7171, 2385, 3939, and 8531. Meanwhile, the lower half of the official twenty-prize ranking ranged from the 11th position down to the 20th place.

The closing sequence of the list featured 1497, 4943, 2686, 8384, 6925, 1030, 2160, 2667, 1965, and 9530, according to the official records.

Photo: lanacion.com.ar

Structure of Provincial Wagers and Operational Frequency

As the most popular game of chance in Argentina, the Quiniela requires participants to place financial stakes on combinations of one, two, three, or four digits. The Lotería de la Provincia de Córdoba structures its weekly calendar to operate four separate contests from Monday to Saturday, which include La Primera de la Mañana, Matutina, Vespertina, and Nocturna. On weekdays, a fifth draw named La Turista is added to the evening rotation at 22:15 hours.

Players place wagers through authorized physical agencies equipped with betting capture terminals. These systems remain active up to minutes before each scheduled draw. Once a transaction concludes, the agency issues a physical ticket. This printed document remains the sole valid proof required to claim any monetary payout, which must be collected directly at the specific agency where the wager was originally processed.

Draw Position Winning Number 1° (Cabeza) 2631 2° 5676 3° 3353 4° 8334 5° 7314

Verification Protocols and Official Validation

Participants tracking the outcomes can monitor the results via official lottery display monitors.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.