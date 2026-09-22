Los Angeles Dodgers Make Key Roster Moves to Secure Postseason Positioning

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced a flurry of four sudden roster moves ahead of their series finale with the San Francisco Giants, balancing the immediate needs of a bullpen day as October baseball approaches.

Roster Shuffling Amid a High-Stakes September Push

With a 96-60 record securing the second-best mark in Major League Baseball, the Dodgers are fine-tuning their roster for the postseason. According to reporting from Heavy.com, the organization announced a series of transactions via their official X account: the club recalled right-handed pitchers Emmet Sheehan and Kyle Hurt, optioned right-handed pitcher Seth Halvorsen to the minors, and placed left-handed pitcher Tarik Skubal on the bereavement list.

The timing of these moves addresses immediate pitching demands. Manager Dave Roberts opted for a bullpen game against San Francisco on Sunday afternoon, handing the ball to Jack Dreyer for the start, as detailed by Heavy.com. Sheehan’s recall provided the necessary bulk innings.

Navigating Personal Leave and Major Returns

The most significant off-field development involves Tarik Skubal stepping away from the club. According to Heavy.com, Dodgers reporter Jack Harris noted that Skubal was placed on the bereavement list following his start against San Francisco, where he allowed four runs in five innings during a 10-4 victory.

Meanwhile, the broader organizational picture involves reinforcements returning to the active roster. Pages returns after recovering from a fractured hand sustained in August, while Sasaki rejoins the pitching staff following a stint on the injured list due to a blister on his hand.

Positioning for October Dominance

With only a week of the regular season remaining, Los Angeles sits comfortably with an NL West division title under their belt and eyes firmly fixed on locking down a first-round postseason bye. Teoscar Hernandez, Kyle Tucker, and Mookie Betts have begun to heat up at the plate, giving the Dodgers a formidable offensive core as they round out their September schedule.

Photo: si.com

As the final games tick away, how do you see these fresh bullpen arms and returning stars impacting the Dodgers’ World Series odds? Drop your thoughts in the comments below.