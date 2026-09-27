Luna Rossa secured a commanding victory in the America’s Cup preliminary regatta in Naples, defeating New Zealand by 17 seconds in the final match race. Driven by Peter Burling and Marco Gradoni before over 100,000 spectators along Lungomare Caracciolo, the Italian syndicate captured 71 of 80 possible points, turning the historic Italian quest for the world’s oldest sporting trophy into a realistic ambition ahead of the 2027 challenger series.

Naples Embraces the Race Village and a Historic Campaign

The three-day preliminary showdown on the Gulf of Naples served a dual purpose. It acted as a rigorous technical stress-test for the Italian syndicate’s developmental pathway and evaluated the city’s operational capacity to host a massive global sporting spectacle. By the time the dust settled on the waterfront, the results exceeded expectations on both fronts.

According to figures released by Sport and Salute president Marco Mezzaroma and managing director Diego Nepi Molineris, over 250,000 people surged through the Race Village over the four days of the event. Sunday alone drew more than 130,000 fans to the Lungomare Caracciolo. The sheer volume of public engagement transformed the regatta into a cultural festival, crowned on the podium by Minister of Sport Andrea Abodi presenting the winning trophy to Maria Giubilei, trimmer and the sole woman on Luna Rossa’s senior crew.

Tactical Dominance on the Water

While the preliminary events utilized AC40 foiling yachts rather than the heavy, highly engineered AC75 class boats that will define the competition next year, the tactical superiority displayed by the Italian squad was unmistakable. Luna Rossa claimed victory in four of the eight fleet races.

In the final match race against New Zealand, the Italian boat seized control at the start. They crossed the finish line with a 17-second cushion, illustrating a masterclass in defensive match-racing tactics and boat handling under pressure.

Metric Luna Rossa New Zealand Points Earned (Preliminary) 71 Competitive Contender Fleet Race Wins 4 of 8 Challenging Field Final Match Race Margin 17 Seconds (Winner) Runner-Up Key Personnel Peter Burling, Marco Gradoni, Maria Giubilei Defender Squad

The Road to the 2027 Louis Vuitton Cup

Despite the celebrations echoing to the sound of 1980s anthem “Life is Life” and the champagne spraying courtesy of ad Max Sirena, the organization understands that the stakes escalate dramatically next year. May 22, 2027, marks the official opening of the Louis Vuitton Cup, where the definitive challenger to face the Kiwi defender will be decided.

Photo: diretta.it

The transition to the AC75 class for the main event in July 2027 introduces entirely different hydrodynamic variables, structural loads, and crew dynamics. The New Zealand team will also no longer face unfamiliar local wind patterns. As Sirena noted to the crowds along the waterfront, the partnership between the team and the city of Naples has created a powerful momentum.

The Final Verdict on Italy’s Cup Hopes

The dream of capturing the storied “old jug” for the first time in Italian sporting history is no longer a distant aspiration—it is a live objective.

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