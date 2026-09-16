Manuel Pellegrini Celebrates 73rd Birthday with Real Betis Amid Strong La Liga Start

Real Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini turned 73 on Wednesday, marking his status as the oldest active coach in LALIGA. Despite a strong start to the season placing the Verdiblancos third in the table, Pellegrini declined his players’ birthday tradition of a “pasillito” training guard of honor, instead demanding three points against Getafe.

Fantasy & Market Impact Betting Markets: Real Betis enters their upcoming fixture against Getafe with a congested fixture list. Managerial Longevity: As the oldest active manager in the Spanish top-flight, Pellegrini continues to provide stability for fantasy managers.

The Ingeniero Sets His Terms: No Guards of Honor, Only Three Points

Arriving at the training ground to command the morning session, Manuel Pellegrini made it clear that milestones mean little when the fixture calendar dictates total focus. According to initial reports from club coverage, the Real Betis squad lined up to deliver their traditional birthday “pasillito”—the lively alley where players playfully slap the honoree. But the veteran Chilean manager quickly rebuffed the gesture.

Instead of enduring the playful hazing, Pellegrini deflected the spotlight entirely. He directed full-back Héctor Bellerín to collect the squad’s birthday gifts on his behalf, while the rest of the dressing room playfully grumbled about missing their target. Moroccan winger Abde joked, “Si no hay pasillito, no entreno”—highlighting the lighthearted atmosphere inside a locker room currently riding a wave of early-season success.

Balancing Chronological Age with Elite Tactical Demands

Pellegrini addressed his unique standing in modern European football as a 73-year-old manager operating at the absolute elite level. The Chilean tactician reflected on the duality of his longevity:

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“Es un tema complejo. En primer lugar, porque soy el único de 73 años que está trabajando a este nivel en este momento, por lo que hay que vivir el día a día. En segundo lugar, siempre he dicho que hay una edad cronológica que no se puede cambiar y una edad biológica que es la que uno se exige en el trabajo físico, mental y en mantenerse actualizado profesionalmente.”

That biological and professional edge has kept Pellegrini at the helm of top-flight clubs for 27 years abroad since leaving Chile. But rather than resting on historical laurels, his immediate focus remains entirely locked on the tactical whiteboard.

Navigating a Brutal September Fixture Congestion

The urgency behind Pellegrini’s refusal to celebrate stems directly from the math of the campaign. Real Betis has enjoyed an auspicious start under his guidance, sitting comfortably in third place in the LALIGA standings. Yet, the physical demands of managing domestic aspirations alongside European nights require ruthless prioritization.

Photo: eldesmarque.com

Pellegrini gave a stark assessment of the current block of fixtures:

“El mejor regalo que uno puede recibir el día de su cumpleaños es ganar mañana. Son tres puntos importantísimos. A lo mejor a estas alturas de la temporada, cuando queda tanto, se cree que no lo son, pero al final los logros se consiguen o se pierden por uno o dos puntos. Tenemos este comienzo de temporada con siete partidos de Liga en menos de un mes y solamente uno de Champions.”

Real Betis Early-Season Context & Workload Metric / Status Data Point Tactical Significance Manager Age 73 Years Old Oldest active manager in LALIGA; 27 years abroad. League Position 3rd Place Early-season success. Fixture Congestion 7 Liga Matches in <1 Month Demands deep squad rotation and strict physical load management.

Front-Office Stability and the Road Ahead

While Pellegrini enters what is currently the final year of his contract with the Verdiblancos, his day-to-day focus remains fixed on the upcoming match rather than contract negotiations.

MANUEL PELLEGRINI CELEBRATES FIVE YEARS AT REAL BETIS

As Betis prepares to lock horns with Getafe, the squad understands their manager’s mandate. The gifts can wait; the tactical execution cannot.

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