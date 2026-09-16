Hong Kong Police Officer Chu Chun-kwok Passes Away After 21 Years in Coma from Duty Attack

Former Hong Kong police constable Chu Chun-kwok has passed away at the age of 52, more than two decades after he was brutally slashed in the neck while on routine patrol, a tragic case that left an indelible mark on the city’s public safety consciousness. According to reports from local media including Hong Kong Economic Times and Headline Daily, Chu died after spending 21 years trapped in a vegetative state following the 2005 attack.

A Routine Patrol That Shattered a Life The incident unfolded on the evening of July 19, 2005, transforming an ordinary shift into a permanent nightmare for Chu and his family. While conducting a stop-and-search operation in Sham Shui Po, Chu intercepted a suspicious man holding a knife. During the confrontation, the assailant attacked violently, slashing Chu across the neck and severing his vocal cords and critical blood vessels. The physical toll was immediate and catastrophic. Deprived of oxygen during the attack, Chu suffered severe, irreversible brain damage. He was just 31 years old at the time—a newlywed with a promising future ahead in the Hong Kong Police Force. Instead of enjoying a long career, he spent the next two decades confined to hospital beds and care facilities, entirely dependent on medical machinery and round-the-clock nursing care.

Decades of Quiet Endurance and Public Solidarity For 21 years, Chu’s elderly mother became his primary advocate and constant bedside companion, visiting him daily with unwavering devotion. The case sparked profound public sympathy across Hong Kong, drawing visits from community leaders, fellow officers, and even high-profile international figures touched by his plight. Among the most memorable moments of support came from football royalty. As a devoted, lifelong fan of Manchester United, Chu’s story reached the club’s legendary former player Sir Bobby Charlton. During a visit to Guangzhou, China, the football icon sent personal messages of encouragement to the incapacitated officer, a gesture that brought a rare moment of light to Chu’s grieving family. As news of his passing circulated on September 16, 2026, tributes poured in from across the community. Law enforcement associations, former colleagues, and ordinary citizens expressed their condolences, remembering Chu not just as a statistic of line-of-duty violence, but as a symbol of ultimate sacrifice.