Marija Mikić Shares Car Video Amid Ex-Husband Romance News

Following her divorce from Jovan Pantić, singer Marija Mikić responded with humor and a quiet demeanor after news broke that her former husband began a relationship and started living with volleyball player Maja Ognjenović, while sharing a lighthearted video from her car about finding moments of peace.

The public spotlight turned to a new romance on the public scene when reports confirmed that Jovan Pantić and volleyball player Maja Ognjenović formed a relationship after previously being close friends who socialized on a daily basis. According to reporting, the pair developed a gradual romance that successfully weathered periods of separation caused by professional obligations, and they have already moved in together.

Ivana Mikić and entertainment desk journalist Jovan Pantić, along with Maja Ognjenović, are part of the unfolding reports, noting that Jovan Pantić and Maja Ognjenović transitioned from friendship into a love relationship and are already living together. Marija Mikić recognizes that she takes moments of respite for herself and does not wish to comment on her former husband’s new relationship. Following the emergence of the new couple on the public scene, Marija shared a video clip from inside her automobile. During their marriage, Marija Mikić and Jovan Pantić had two children together, and she frequently publishes shared moments involving them. She remains deeply dedicated to her offspring and shared a moment of respite from her everyday duties.

Marija Mikić Shares a Moment of Solitude in Her Car

While public attention focused on the new relationship, Marija Mikić posted a video clip recorded inside her vehicle. Having shared two children during her marriage to Pantić, the singer maintains a strong focus on raising her children.

Marija Mikić stated via Blic and Telegraf that the car is the only place where one has peace and can gather one’s thoughts away from the kids, especially when that song starts playing.

Accompanied by this reflection, she added that mothers will understand, and at one point she grabbed her head with her hands. Having spoken out after news broke regarding her ex-husband’s relationship with volleyball player Maja Ognjenović, Marija Mikić did not wish to comment extensively on their relationship.

Accompanied by this reflection, she captured a lighthearted moment on camera by holding her head in her hands while listening to music during a brief pause from her daily routine.

Responses to the Newly Confirmed Romance

When contacted regarding the reports surrounding her former husband and Ognjenović, Mikić chose to keep her remarks minimal, stating plainly to reporters that she was uninformed and had no comment on the matter. She emphasized that she did not wish to offer further commentary on the new romance involving her ex-husband.

Photographs credited to Aleksandar Dojkić and Ringier capture Maja Ognjenović and Jovan Pantić. Although they started out as friends who hung out every day, love blossomed from that connection and successfully survived a period of separation due to business obligations, according to findings from “Blic”. The love story of Jovan Pantić and Maja Ognjenović developed gradually, and the pair spent months together.