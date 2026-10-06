Mark Nawaqanitawase signs with Saitama Wild Knights after Roosters win

Mark Nawaqanitawase completed his two-year stint in rugby league by scoring a double in the Sydney Roosters’ 19-18 grand final victory over the Newcastle Knights, prompting immediate anticipation from the Wallabies ahead of his rugby union return.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Code-Switching Valuation: His extraordinary output of 47 tries in 47 NRL matches establishes a statistical benchmark for cross-code athletes.

His extraordinary output of 47 tries in 47 NRL matches establishes a statistical benchmark for cross-code athletes. Depth Chart Adjustments: Wallabies coach Les Kiss faces heightened competition for backline positions alongside players like Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii and Max Jorgensen.

Nawaqanitawase Scores Two Tries in Final NRL Match

The 26-year-old winger concluded his rapid rugby league career on Sunday with two crucial tries in the Sydney Roosters’ nail-biting win at Sydney’s Olympic stadium. Across 47 NRL matches for the Tricolours, Nawaqanitawase amassed an extraordinary 47 tries, including seven across his final four appearances.

Roosters coach Trent Robinson described his departing player as an adventurer who upended expectations on the flank. During the grand final, Nawaqanitawase leaped high for a ball, his knee making contact with Greg Marzhew’s face before he regathered to score a bewildering opening try that shifted the momentum of a tight contest.

Photo: Fox Sports

Metric Statistic NRL Matches Played 47 Total NRL Tries Scored 47 Grand Final Score Sydney Roosters 19, Newcastle Knights 18 Test Caps (Wallabies) 11 (2022-23)

Wallabies Anticipation and the Saitama Wild Knights Move

Across the Tasman in New Zealand, members of the Wallabies watched the decider closely as Nawaqanitawase prepared to transition back to rugby union. Wallabies prop Allan Alaalatoa told reporters in Auckland that the dual international has been a freak, noting the scale of his achievements in rugby league over a compressed two-year window.

Nawaqanitawase has signed a two-year deal with the Saitama Wild Knights in Japan’s Rugby League One competition, with his debut slated for December. While he is expected to make a smooth transition back to the 15-man code following his 11 Test appearances between 2022 and 2023, Wallabies coach Les Kiss emphasized that there are no guarantees regarding immediate selection for upcoming international fixtures.

Debate Over NRL Legacy and Future Inquiries

The brevity of Nawaqanitawase’s rugby league career sparked debate among analysts regarding his historical footprint in the sport. Speaking on NRL360, Brent Read argued that playing two seasons is insufficient to establish a lasting legacy, a claim that prompted counter-argument from Dean Ritchie, who pointed to an Origin decider win, a premiership, and an influential grand final performance.

Despite his departure, the Roosters have maintained an eye on a potential future reunion. Club supremo Nick Politis reportedly met with Nawaqanitawase’s management to discuss a possible return once his contract in Japan concludes in 2028. For now, the winger’s immediate priority remains celebrating the premiership success with his teammates before embarking on his next chapter in Japan.

Photo: theguardian.com

Trent Robinson Praises Nawaqanitawase Before 80,000 Spectators

The grand final victory was witnessed by 80,000 spectators crammed inside Sydney’s Olympic stadium, alongside millions of television viewers across Australia. Roosters coach Trent Robinson noted that when Nawaqanitawase touches the ball, there is an inescapable energy that something extraordinary will happen, praising the winger for creating try-scoring styles that he hopes will inspire another generation of players. During the match, the Roosters’ sliding centres Billy Smith and Robert Toia successfully quelled the Newcastle attack spearheaded by Kalyn Ponga, restricting the Knights to just two linebreaks. Following his opening try, Nawaqanitawase added a second try in the second half and came close to scoring on two further occasions.