MAVERICK Trial Backs Brain MRI Surveillance Alone as SCLC Standard of Care

Results from the international phase III SWOG S1827 MAVERICK trial show that brain MRI surveillance alone significantly improves cognitive failure-free survival compared to MRI surveillance plus prophylactic cranial irradiation in small-cell lung cancer patients, according to findings presented at the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer 2026 World Conference on Lung Cancer.

For decades, prophylactic cranial irradiation (PCI) has been used after initial therapy for small-cell lung cancer (SCLC) because studies conducted before routine MRI demonstrated that it reduced brain metastases and improved overall survival. However, PCI has potential cognitive and other toxicities.

The international phase III SWOG S1827 MAVERICK trial was designed to determine whether modern MRI surveillance could allow patients to avoid PCI without compromising survival. Chad Rusthoven of the University of Colorado School of Medicine was the study presenter. The trial enrolled 304 patients diagnosed with either limited-stage or extensive-stage SCLC between January 2020 and December 2025. Every participant had completed their initial therapy and presented with no brain metastases on MRI before enrollment.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway The Comparison: The trial tested whether routine brain scans (MRI surveillance alone) could replace MRI surveillance plus preventative brain radiation (PCI) for small-cell lung cancer patients.

The trial tested whether routine brain scans (MRI surveillance alone) could replace MRI surveillance plus preventative brain radiation (PCI) for small-cell lung cancer patients. The Core Finding: Patients who relied solely on frequent MRI monitoring experienced a 40% reduction in the risk of cognitive failure or death.

Patients who relied solely on frequent MRI monitoring experienced a 40% reduction in the risk of cognitive failure or death. The Safety Profile: Serious treatment-related side effects were less frequent, with Grade 3–5 adverse events occurring in 0.8% of the surveillance-only group compared to 7.9% of the radiation group.

Trial Design, Endpoints, and Statistical Significance

Participants in the MAVERICK trial were randomly assigned to one of two distinct management strategies: brain MRI surveillance alone or brain MRI surveillance combined with PCI administered at 25 Gy in 10 fractions. Across both study arms, brain MRIs were performed every three months during the first year, transitioning to every six months during the second year. Comprehensive cognitive evaluations were paired directly with these imaging intervals, utilizing standardized diagnostic instruments including the Hopkins Verbal Learning Test-Revised, the Controlled Oral Word Association, and the Trail Making Test.

At a median follow-up of 22 months among living participants, MRI surveillance alone met its primary endpoint by significantly improving cognitive failure-free survival. The strategy reduced the risk of cognitive failure or death by 40% when measured against MRI plus PCI, yielding a hazard ratio (HR) of 0.60, a 90% confidence interval (CI) ranging from 0.46 to 0.78, and a statistically significant p-value of 0.001. According to trial data presented at the IASLC 2026 World Conference on Lung Cancer, this cognitive preservation benefit remained consistent regardless of whether patients presented with limited-stage or extensive-stage disease, or whether they received immunotherapy.

Secondary endpoints provided further clarity on survival dynamics and safety metrics. A preliminary overall survival analysis, executed after 128 recorded deaths, demonstrated no apparent difference between the two management strategies, yielding an HR of 0.90 for the MRI-alone arm with a 90% CI of 0.67 to 1.20. Researchers noted that the final overall survival analysis is planned after 190 deaths. Furthermore, brain metastasis-free survival showed no statistically significant difference between the cohorts, holding an HR of 1.25 with a 90% CI of 0.95 to 1.66.

Adverse Events and Clinical Safety

The divergence between the two study arms emerged in the incidence of serious treatment-related adverse events. Grade 3 through 5 adverse events occurred in 0.8% of patients assigned to the MRI surveillance alone arm. Conversely, patients who received MRI surveillance combined with PCI experienced a 7.9% rate of severe adverse events, a statistically significant difference reflected by a p-value of 0.004. Notably, the trial documented one grade 5 encephalopathy event, which occurred within the MRI plus PCI cohort.

“MRI surveillance alone was associated with improved cognitive failure-free survival compared to a strategy of MRI surveillance plus PCI. The benefit of MRI surveillance alone also appears to be consistent across patients with both limited-stage and extensive-stage small-cell lung cancer,” stated Chad Rusthoven, MD, of the University of Colorado School of Medicine during his presentation of the data.

Comparative Outcomes of the Phase III MAVERICK Trial (SWOG S1827) Clinical Endpoint / Metric MRI Surveillance Alone MRI Surveillance + PCI Statistical Measure Cognitive Failure-Free Survival (Primary Endpoint) Improved (40% risk reduction) Standard baseline HR 0.60 (90% CI 0.46–0.78; p=0.001) Grade 3–5 Serious Adverse Events 0.8% of patients 7.9% of patients p = 0.004 Preliminary Overall Survival No apparent difference No apparent difference HR 0.90 (90% CI 0.67–1.20) Brain Metastasis-Free Survival No significant difference No significant difference HR 1.25 (90% CI 0.95–1.66)

Global Health Implications and Institutional Access

The findings support MRI surveillance alone as the standard of care for patients with SCLC.

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Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Patients with pre-existing brain metastases identified on baseline staging MRIs were explicitly excluded from the trial.

References

Rusthoven, C. et al. SWOG S1827 (MAVERICK): A Randomized Phase III Trial of Brain MRI Surveillance vs. Prophylactic Cranial Irradiation in Small-Cell Lung Cancer. International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) World Conference on Lung Cancer.

Journal of Thoracic Oncology. Official Publication of the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Patients diagnosed with small-cell lung cancer should consult their treating oncologists regarding personalized management plans and clinical trial eligibility.