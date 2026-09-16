Michael Lindsell Buys £150k in Shares Following Investment Trust Tender Offer

Michael Lindsell, co-founder of asset manager Lindsell Train, purchased 25,000 shares in the £115m Lindsell Train Investment Trust (LSE: LTI) at an average valuation of 580p on Monday. The £144,940 insider acquisition follows a board-announced tender offer allowing shareholders to exit at a narrow five percent discount to net asset value.

The Bottom Line:

Insider Commitment: Michael Lindsell deployed £144,940 of personal capital across three transactions on Monday, buying shares at an average valuation of 580p.

Michael Lindsell deployed £144,940 of personal capital across three transactions on Monday, buying shares at an average valuation of 580p. Structural Relief: The closed-end fund’s board introduced a tender offer to buy back up to a fifth of the trust’s shares at a cut-price discount of just five percent to net asset value (NAV).

The closed-end fund’s board introduced a tender offer to buy back up to a fifth of the trust’s shares at a cut-price discount of just five percent to net asset value (NAV). Persistent Headwinds: Over the past five years, the trust has experienced a 7.1 percent annual decline in NAV, driven by underperformance in holdings like Nintendo Co., Ltd. (TYO: 7974) and Universal Music Group (AMS: UMG).

An Insider Show of Faith Amid Discount Pressures

When the manager of a struggling investment vehicle uses personal capital to acquire equity, the market pays attention. Michael Lindsell’s purchase of 25,000 shares on Monday marks a direct effort to shore up market confidence in the Lindsell Train Investment Trust (LSE: LTI). Here is the math: the closed-end fund currently trades at a heavy 17.7 percent discount to its underlying net asset value. Over the past half-decade, the fund’s shares have declined by more than 60 percent, even as its long-term track record remains notable.

The timing of Lindsell’s purchase is not coincidental. It arrived just days after the trust’s board issued a pivotal update conceding that the preceding five years of portfolio performance had been disappointing. To address the stubbornly wide discount, directors launched a tender offer giving investors an exit route at a valuation significantly tighter than prevailing market prices.

Weighing the Portfolio Drag and Historical Returns

Lindsell Train Limited built its reputation in the early 2000s on a distinct philosophy: backing cash-generative, inexpensive firms carrying minimal debt. That strategy powered the Lindsell Train Investment Trust (LSE: LTI) to a 1,300 percent return between 2000 and its record peak in 2019. But market rotations and stalling momentum in key assets have since altered the trajectory, with shares falling over 70 percent from that high-water mark.

Recent asset performance has felt the pinch from specific legacy holdings. Holdings such as Nintendo Co., Ltd. (TYO: 7974) and Universal Music Group (AMS: UMG) have weighed on returns, while the languid performance of the management company itself has added pressure. Concurrently, Nick Train’s management of the 100-year-old Finsbury Growth and Income Trust (LSE: FGT) has faced similar relative underperformance, though shareholders resoundingly backed him via a continuation vote earlier this year after he purchased £200,000 worth of shares in that vehicle.

Fund Name Key Manager AUM / Scale Recent Structural Action Lindsell Train Investment Trust Michael Lindsell & Nick Train £115m Tender offer for up to a fifth of shares at 5% discount to NAV Finsbury Growth and Income Trust Nick Train Legacy UK Trust Continuation vote passed with more than 97 per cent of shareholders backing him to remain in place

Balancing Shareholder Exits with Long-Term Strategy

The structural mechanics of Friday’s tender offer represent a calculated compromise by the board. By offering to buy back up to one-fifth of the trust’s shares at a five percent discount to NAV, leadership aims to appease impatient investors while preserving capital for those willing to endure the turnaround. “We believe this structure strikes the right balance between the interests of shareholders seeking an exit and those who remain confident in the long-term proposition,” said Roger Lambert, chair of the Lindsell Train Investment Trust.

Whether this combination of board-level liquidity and manager-level buying will compress the 17.7 percent discount remains to be seen. For institutional observers, the test now is whether cash-generative holdings can reassert earnings growth.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.