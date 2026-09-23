Middle powers are pressing for more cooperation at the United Nations General Assembly, seeking protective diplomatic and economic alliances as President Trump advances his America First agenda and defends the U.S. war against Iran.

Middle Powers Mobilize at the United Nations

Former U.S. allies are accelerating efforts to form a complex web of diplomatic, military, and trading alliances to shield themselves from an increasingly unpredictable U.S. administration.

Constructing a Sub-Threshold Order

John Bew, a foreign policy adviser to four former British prime ministers, describes the process as the creation of “a sub-threshold international order”.

Mark Leonard, director of the European Council on Foreign Relations, noted that countries are shifting away from systems centered entirely on interoperability with American grand strategy. Instead, nations are prioritizing self-defense and economic insulation in case the U.S. steps back from its traditional commitments.

The Delhi Brics Summit Blueprint

This strategic recalibration comes as organizations outside the traditional Western financial and security architecture gain momentum.

Photo: theguardian.com

The recent Brics summit in Delhi concluded with a 140-paragraph declaration focused on insulating sovereign states, supply lines, and payment infrastructures from weaponized Western financial networks. Indian commentator Navroop Singh observed that the operational strategy is designed to construct a parallel, non-Western framework rather than to eradicate the dollar overnight.

Diplomatic Friction and the UN Arena

Meanwhile, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, attending his final general assembly in the role, has continually pressed the Trump administration to recognize that the U.S. achieves more through collective alliances than unilateral action. However, those diplomatic appeals have thus far received short shrift from Washington.