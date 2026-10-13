Moab 240 Ultramarathon Canceled After Flash Floods Trap Runners

Torrents of rain, destructive flash floods, and fierce winds stranded approximately 70 runners and volunteers along the Moab 240 ultramarathon course in Utah, forcing race organizers to pull the plug on the endurance contest entirely. The severe weather system was tied directly to the remnants of Tropical Storm Rachel, which delivered heavy precipitation across the American Southwest and triggered hazardous trail conditions before forecasters warned of worsening hazards.

The emergency situation developed as the 240-plus-mile race wound through Utah’s rugged canyon country. Conditions deteriorated rapidly on a Saturday when severe weather slammed the route, raising water levels at Cottonwood Creek to dangerous heights and making crossings impassable.

Competitor Brock Painter detailed the harrowing ordeal on social media, explaining that participants were essentially forced to ski down a mountain slope amid heavy downpours and treacherous mud that obliterated standard footing.

Precipitation proved to be only one hazard facing the field. High winds threatened to tear aid station structures apart, while falling timber and plunging temperatures compounded the peril. Footage captured during the event showed rain driving horizontally as athletes fought to maintain their footing against the elements.

Rescue Operations and Evacuations

Emergency coordinators received distress notifications on Saturday, prompting a reconnaissance helicopter flight early Sunday morning to scout safe extraction paths. By Sunday morning, authorities and support crews escorted participants away from the compromised sectors.

Evacuation efforts utilized all-terrain vehicles to retrieve stranded individuals from remote stretches before transferring them to buses bound for Moab. San Juan County sheriff’s deputies and other local emergency personnel assisted with the operations. Officials confirmed that all participants and volunteers were accounted for, with no serious injuries reported.

Event Cancellation and Official Response

Destination Trail organizers officially canceled the remainder of the competition on Sunday afternoon, noting that the weather had other plans and prioritizing competitor safety above all else. For athletes who dedicated months of preparation to one of the most grueling endurance competitions in the United States, the abrupt halt brought a bitter conclusion.

Photo: yahoo.com