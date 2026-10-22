Mobile Police Station Deployed in Vejle After Two Incidents

Sydøstjyllands Politi deployed a mobile police station to Nørretorv in Vejle from 10:00 to 12:00 following an explosion in an apartment building stairwell on Ved Hammerværket in Grejsdalen and a 12-hour standoff resulting in an arrest on Kalkbrænderivej.

The security measures and heavy police presence spanned two separate locations north and central within the Vejle area over a 24-hour period, prompting local concern. Police stated there is currently no indication that the two incidents are connected, though both remain under active investigation.

Explosion in Grejsdalen Stairwell

The first incident occurred on Ved Hammerværket in Grejsdalen, located north of Vejle. An explosion took place in a residential stairwell, and investigators remain on the scene to determine the cause. Authorities have not yet released details regarding potential suspects or the nature of the explosive device used in the stairwell blast.

Investigators are urging anyone with relevant information or who noticed suspicious activity in the neighborhood to come forward. The mobile police station stationed at Nørretorv was set up specifically to facilitate direct contact between local residents and investigators looking into both incidents.

Extended Standoff on Kalkbrænderivej

Concurrently, a separate police operation unfolded on Kalkbrænderivej in Vejle, lasting more than 12 hours. Officers surrounded a residential building after a man barricaded himself inside an apartment. The lengthy standoff ended with the safe apprehension of the suspect.

Tina Køhrsen, who lives on Kalkbrænderivej, returned home from a run to find the entire building sealed off by officers equipped with submachine guns. She criticized the lack of communication from authorities during the lockdown, noting that residents trying to find out if they could access their homes received no information.

Addressing the criticism regarding communication during the operation, Sydøstjyllands Politi issued a statement explaining that while the restrictions caused clear inconvenience, the cordons were necessary to execute the arrest safely and protect civilians in the area. Police added that the fluid nature of such operations makes it difficult to predict their exact duration or progression in real time.

Police Encourage Citizens to Share Tips

Both investigations remain ongoing, and police have encouraged citizens seeking reassurance or wishing to share tips to utilize the mobile station or contact authorities directly.