Montreal Alouettes Acquire DL Julian Howsare from Tiger-Cats

Alouettes Secure Veteran Defensive Lineman Julian Howsare in Trade with Tiger-Cats Ahead of CFL Deadline

The Montreal Alouettes acquired veteran defensive lineman Julian Howsare and a seventh-round pick in the 2027 CFL Draft from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in exchange for a 2027 fifth-round draft pick ahead of the league’s trade deadline. The 34-year-old American brings extensive front-seven experience to an Alouettes squad sitting at 11-3 atop the standings.

Fantasy & Market Impact Alouettes Front-Seven Boost: Montreal adds proven pass-rush depth to address recent defensive vulnerabilities heading into the final stretch of the season.

Montreal adds proven pass-rush depth to address recent defensive vulnerabilities heading into the final stretch of the season. Tiger-Cats Rebuilding Capital: Hamilton secures valuable draft assets following their playoff elimination, positioning themselves for future roster retooling.

Bolstering the Trenches for the Stretch Run

General manager Danny Maciocia made a calculated move to reinforce his defensive line as the Alouettes prepare for the final weeks of the regular season. Montreal currently sits atop the standings with an 11-3 record, but the front office clearly recognized the need to tighten up the pass rush. Howsare brings a veteran pedigree that includes 133 career regular-season CFL games and 49 sacks across stints with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Calgary Stampeders.

“We just acquired an all-star player who is capable of giving opposing offences a hard time,” Maciocia stated. “Julian knows the league, and we are extremely pleased to have acquired his services. This type of player will be valuable to us in the coming weeks as we enter the final stretch of the season.”

Julian Howsare Career & Season Statistical Profile Period Games Defensive Tackles Sacks Pass Knockdowns 2025 Season (Hamilton) — 43 13 7 2025 Season Accolades All-CFL Team & East Division Most Outstanding Defensive Player Nominee Current Season (To Date) 15 32 4 3 Career Totals (8 Seasons) 133 277 49 13

Addressing Recent Defensive Inconsistencies

While the Alouettes boast an impressive 11-3 record, the tape from recent weeks reveals a defense that has occasionally struggled to contain high-powered attacks. Montreal has surrendered 25 points or more in four consecutive outings. This stretch includes a 48-point loss against the BC Lions in Week 15 and a 44-point loss against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Week 13.

The addition of Howsare is designed to inject fresh energy and veteran presence into the pass-rushing rotation. Over 15 games this season with Hamilton, Howsare has recorded 32 defensive tackles, four sacks, and three pass knockdowns. That production comes on the heels of a stellar 2025 campaign where he earned All-CFL honors and took home the East Division’s nomination for Most Outstanding Defensive Player after racking up 13 sacks.

Hamilton Recoups Assets as Focus Shifts to the Future

For the Tiger-Cats, the transaction represents a pragmatic pivot toward asset accumulation. Following an overtime loss to the Edmonton Elks that officially eliminated Hamilton from postseason contention, the franchise began evaluating future draft capital. Trading Howsare allowed the Tiger-Cats to secure a fifth-round selection in the 2027 CFL Draft while parting with a seventh-rounder.

Photo: tsn.ca

Orlondo Steinauer, president of football operations in Hamilton, acknowledged the veteran’s significant contributions to the organization over his career with the club. “Julian Howsare has meant a great deal to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, both as a player and as a person,” Steinauer noted. “Across two stints with our organization, Julian gave us everything we asked of him and more, and was a true professional in every sense of the word.”

The Road Ahead for Montreal

The trade deadline arrives on Wednesday at 4:59 p.m. EDT, making this one of the final major personnel shifts of the season. Howsare will immediately transition into preparations for Montreal’s upcoming home fixture against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Saturday, October 3. As the Alouettes look to shore up their defensive metrics ahead of the postseason, Howsare’s experience in high-leverage defensive packages will face an immediate test.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats Re-Sign Julian Howsare to a 1-Year Contract!

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