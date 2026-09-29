Who Are Gener8ion and Yung Lean? The VMAs’ Viral ‘Storm’ Duo Explained

Swedish rapper Yung Lean and French electronic music and visual project Gener8ion delivered a surreal, viral-recreation performance of “Storm II” at the VMAs on Sunday. The live set featured a smashed chair, a destroyed Moon Person trophy, and the boarding school choreography that earned four VMA nominations, marking the artist’s U.S. television debut.

The Bottom Line

The Performance: Yung Lean and Gener8ion brought their viral, seven-minute video concept for “Storm” to the live VMA stage, complete with a smashed Moon Person trophy and synchronized school-uniform choreography.

Yung Lean and Gener8ion brought their viral, seven-minute video concept for “Storm” to the live VMA stage, complete with a smashed Moon Person trophy and synchronized school-uniform choreography. The Artists: Gener8ion pairs French electronic producer Surkin (Benoît Heitz) with filmmaker Romain Gavras, while Yung Lean (Jonatan Leandoer Håstad) is a Swedish rapper and singer making his U.S. television debut.

Gener8ion pairs French electronic producer Surkin (Benoît Heitz) with filmmaker Romain Gavras, while Yung Lean (Jonatan Leandoer Håstad) is a Swedish rapper and singer making his U.S. television debut. The Accolades: The underlying “Storm” visual project secured four VMA nominations this year, including Video of the Year, Best Direction, and Best Choreography.

Bringing a Viral Boarding School Riot to the VMA Stage

Sunday night’s VMAs delivered a sharp jolt of surrealism when Yung Lean and Gener8ion executed a live recreation of their viral music video “Storm.” The sequence began backstage with the Swedish rapper destroying a chair before grabbing a Moon Person trophy and smashing it on the main stage. That aggressive opening immediately bled into the performance’s defining visual centerpiece: Yung Lean standing impassively while surrounded by a troupe of dancers in matching school uniforms executing precise, intense choreography.

The staging directly mirrored the roughly seven-minute two-part video released in April, which tracks Yung Lean as a disruptive figure at a bleak boys’ boarding school. Blending the tracks “Storm I” and “Storm II,” the original video became a digital flashpoint that ultimately pulled in four major VMA nominations, spanning Video of the Year, Best Direction, and Best Choreography. For viewers meeting the artist for the first time, the broadcast offered a high-impact introduction.

Decoding the Collaboration Behind Gener8ion and Yung Lean

While the name Gener8ion might sound like a traditional dance troupe, it is actually the collaborative banner for French electronic producer Surkin—also known as Benoît Heitz—and filmmaker Romain Gavras. Gavras brings a distinct visual pedigree to the project, having previously directed high-profile music videos such as M.I.A.’s “Bad Girls” and Justice’s “Stress.” The physical movement that makes the project so striking was shaped by choreographer Damien Jalet.

The transatlantic partnership pairs Gavras with Yung Lean—born Jonatan Leandoer Håstad—who broke through online as a teenager in the early 2010s with tracks like “Ginseng Strip 2002.” Surkin has noted that the Swedish artist, a longtime friend of Gavras, injected a rougher, stranger edge into the musical landscape, creating a deliberate tension between soaring sound and unruly visual chaos.

Cultural Reach and the Modern Award Show Rabbit Hole

The intersection of underground European rap, French electronic production, and cinematic choreography on a mainstream American broadcast highlights a shifting landscape for televised music specials. Rather than relying on traditional pop formulas, major platforms increasingly lean into viral digital phenomena that already command deep online engagement.

By transplanting the world of the “Storm” video directly onto the VMA stage, Gener8ion and Yung Lean proved that web-native audiovisual projects can successfully claim major linear television real estate. It remains to be seen how other creators will adapt internet-first viral moments for live broadcast, but this year’s showcase set a bar for surreal staging.