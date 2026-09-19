The Montreal Victoire, winners of the Walter Cup, brought their Walter Cup tour to the Aréna Gaétan-Duchesne in Québec on Friday, hosting a youth hockey clinic for roughly one hundred young players.

Fantasy & Market Impact Roster Volatility: With four new franchises (Detroit, Hamilton, Las Vegas, and San Jose) entering the league, front offices face roster dispersion, forcing a tactical reset for the upcoming campaign.

With four new franchises (Detroit, Hamilton, Las Vegas, and San Jose) entering the league, front offices face roster dispersion, forcing a tactical reset for the upcoming campaign. Cap Dynamics & Depth: Montreal must navigate the indefinite absence of captain Marie-Philip Poulin, testing their depth.

Bridging the Elite Level and Grassroots Growth

Friday’s event in Québec featured dry-land training, video review sessions, and an on-ice clinic led by members of the Victoire. For veterans like former Concordia Stingers forward Émilie Lavoie, watching the registration numbers climb points to a shift in women’s professional sports. According to Lavoie, speaking with Le Soleil, young girls are now traveling long distances just to meet the players.

That sentiment is echoed by Italian national team captain and Walter Cup champion Nadia Mattivi. Having grown up in a country where hockey infrastructure is less important than Canada’s, Mattivi didn’t watch her first hockey match until she turned 14. Now sharing the ice with the next generation, she recognizes how far the game has evolved in accessibility. But the Walter Cup tour hasn’t been entirely standard; Mattivi noted the summer saga surrounding the temporary disappearance of the league’s championship trophy, calling it a memory that will prompt laughs decades from now.

Front-Office Reset and Tactical Reductions

Assistant coach Caroline Ouellette laid out the reality of the upcoming season: the addition of four new markets mean the champions are effectively starting from scratch. “There is very little we can carry over to next season,” Ouellette explained to Le Soleil. Danièle Sauvageau has worked through a summer window to retain a group, yet the coaching staff faces structural adjustments.

Compounding the tactical challenge is the indefinite absence of captain Marie-Philip Poulin. The defensive pairing depth and special teams units will face immediate stress tests when training camp opens in November, followed by a pair of preseason matches in Boston.

The Québec Market Appetite and Expansion Echoes

Beyond the local youth clinics, the Victoire’s recurring presence in Québec has fueled speculation regarding a footprint at the Videotron Centre. While official league schedules remain unconfirmed for regular-season neutral site games, Ouellette acknowledged the enthusiasm from local supporters. The team previously drew a packed house at the venue, capturing a 1-0 win over Vancouver in January.

Photo: lequotidien.com

Metric / Milestone Previous Campaign Upcoming Outlook League Size Not specified 12 Teams (Adding Detroit, Hamilton, Las Vegas, San Jose) Montreal Leadership Marie-Philip Poulin (Captain) Roster integration under indefinite absence protocol Grassroots Reach Local clinics & regional tours Expanded programs (e.g., Hockey Sherbrooke scaling up to 15 teams) Preseason Hub Local training camps Training camp opening in November, dual preseason matches in Boston

The grassroots momentum stretches far beyond the provincial capital. In Sherbrooke, local initiation programs supported by Hockey Sherbrooke saw participation numbers double this year, jumping from 20 to 45 participants. According to Frédéric Maheux, coordinator for women’s hockey in Sherbrooke, the organization provided free equipment loans to meet the surging demand, even exhausting their initial inventory of 30 starter kits. Parents interviewed routinely point to the visibility of the Victoire on television as a catalyst for their daughters lacing up for the first time.