Morpho Launches USDC Loans Backed by Coinbase Tokenized Stocks

On September 7, the decentralized finance lending protocol Morpho deployed a new market on Coinbase’s Ethereum Layer 2 network, Base, allowing qualified non-U.S. investors to borrow USDC against tokenized shares of Apple, Alphabet, Nvidia, Meta, and SpaceX. The market saw borrowing volumes jump to $42,105 within two hours on September 16, crossing into a total utilized collateral pool that highlights growing on-chain credit experimentation.

Tokenized Equity Mechanics on Base

The tokenized equities powering this new credit market are issued by an on-chain Special Purpose Vehicle established in the Abu Dhabi Global Market by Coinbase. These tokens maintain a 1-to-1 link with traditional equities through isolated custody structures. According to project disclosures, regulatory compliance like Regulation S restricts participation exclusively to non-U.S. qualified investors, with geographic enforcement handled at the token and issuer level rather than directly inside the smart contracts.

Out of ten tokenized equities currently circulating on Base—which expanded to include Amazon, Microsoft, MicroStrategy, Sandisk, and Tesla through August and September—only five have active Morpho markets. These are Apple (AAPLc), Alphabet (GOOGLc), Nvidia (NVDAc), Meta (METAc), and SpaceX. Despite holding these tokens on-chain, investors hold no voting rights in corporate proceedings like Apple shareholder meetings.

Pricing is fed directly into the system via Morpho’s Chainlink V2 oracle adapter. For example, the Apple token price was recorded at $335.49 on a Friday afternoon, showing a minor variance from the $337.52 mark displayed by DefiLlama.

Liquidity Surges and Interest Rate Divergence

Initial activity was remarkably quiet. Between the deployment on September 7 and September 16, aggregate borrowing across the pools failed to crack $600. That changed abruptly on September 16, when total borrowing vaulted from $503 to $42,105 in a two-hour window. By mid-September, total borrowing across the five active markets reached $54,652 against $104,401 in deposited equity tokens, backed by 60,265 supplied USDC.

Parametric curation for all five markets is managed by Steakhouse Financial. Steakhouse’s dual high-yield USDC vaults supplied the vast majority of the capital for the largest pool, the Apple market, accounting for $24,540 out of $24,805 in total deposits. Loan-to-value liquidation thresholds are set at 62.5% for Apple, Nvidia, Meta, and SpaceX, while Alphabet enjoys a higher threshold of 77%. The Apple market carries a liquidation penalty of 12.67%. To date, zero liquidations have occurred. The largest single borrower secured a position of $20,360 backed by 113.46 AAPLc tokens, maintaining a health factor of 1.17.

Utilization-driven interest rates exposed stark divergences across individual tech stocks. While Apple, Alphabet, and Nvidia markets hovered near their target 90% utilization rate—yielding 5.62% for borrowers and 5.06% for suppliers—the Meta market experienced a liquidity crunch. Utilization spiked to 97%, pushing the borrowing rate to 17.52% and the supply rate to 16.98%.

Meanwhile, Morpho’s recently launched Midnight fixed-rate, fixed-term system—which features 95 distinct fixed-rate markets spanning the five equity tokens—has recorded zero deployment so far.

Ecosystem Expansion and Concurrent Infrastructure Shifts

The timing of the stock-backed lending rollout coincides with broader infrastructure integrations across the decentralized finance sector. On September 16, Morpho joined Circle’s newly launched Layer 1 blockchain, Arc, as a foundational credit infrastructure partner. Circle’s Arc debuted with over $220 million locked in Morpho vaults managed by operators including Steakhouse, Bitwise, Gauntlet, and Galaxy. Arc launched alongside backing from founding validators like BlackRock, DTCC, Mastercard, and Standard Chartered, integrating over 100 applications on day one.

Morpho already handles substantial crypto-collateralized lending for Coinbase on Base. According to internal case studies, Coinbase maintains active USDC loans of over $1.3 billion across nine collateral markets on Base. This partnership began in January of the previous year with Bitcoin-backed USDC loans, and total Morpho-managed credit balances on Base scaled to between $2 billion and $2.3 billion by early September.

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Concurrently, other ecosystem expansions added momentum. World’s updated app, World Money, expanded its services across over 150 countries with integrated Morpho savings products supporting WLD, USDC, wrapped Bitcoin, and wrapped Ethereum. Flare launched a service allowing users to borrow RLUSD against FXRP via an Ethereum-based Morpho market on September 18, and Zama introduced 16 confidential Morpho vaults supporting assets like USDC, USDT, AUSD, and TGBP on September 15. These combined catalysts propelled the MORPHO token upward by 18-20% over a 25-hour period, according to CoinMarketCap data.

These credit experiments operate parallel to traditional derivatives tracks. Coinbase Derivatives submitted an application to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on September 18 to list single-stock futures for a broad range of equities, including Apple, Microsoft, Tesla, and Nvidia.

The State of On-Chain Equities

Total Market Valuation: The five collateralized stock tokens circulating on Base hold an aggregate market capitalization of approximately $11.4 million.

The five collateralized stock tokens circulating on Base hold an aggregate market capitalization of approximately $11.4 million. Collateral Utilization: The $104,401 deposited into Morpho represents less than 1% of the total circulating value of those specific tokenized shares.

The $104,401 deposited into Morpho represents less than 1% of the total circulating value of those specific tokenized shares. DEX Volume: Trading activity for tokenized stocks remains robust elsewhere on Base, accumulating $730.9 million in volume across a 30-day window ending September 12, driven largely by Aerodrome ($557.1 million) and Uniswap v4 ($139.3 million), with daily volumes touching a peak of $100 million.

At a glance, a micro-scale lending market is a microscopic drop in the ocean compared to traditional global equity derivatives. Yet the foundational plumbing is fully operational. Equities sit in programmatic blockchain wallets, oracle adapters price them in real-time, and decentralized credit protocols execute liquidations without traditional brokerage accounts.