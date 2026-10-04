Murphy vs. McDonald Rematch: How to Watch the Fight on October 3

Andrew Murphy and Devontae McDonald face off in a super middleweight rematch on Saturday, October 3, at Legends Casino Hotel, streaming live on TikTok and YouTube with real-time fan scoring via Fan Score.

The Rematch at Legends Casino Hotel

The Pacific Northwest boxing scene centers on Legends Casino Hotel tonight as Andrew Murphy and Devontae McDonald meet again. FightNews reported that the event begins at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. Both fighters weighed in last evening. The main card streams globally via TikTok live stream and the RJJ World YouTube channel.

This bout follows an eight-round super middleweight meeting in January 2024 at the same venue. In that previous encounter, Murphy won by decision with Roy Jones Jr. in his corner. Both men absorbed heavy-handed, non-stop action before standing at the final bell in front of a raucous crowd.

Fighter Preparation and Stakes

Murphy stated his intent for tonight’s bout clearly. “My soul focus has been October 3,” Murphy said. “I’m looking forward to making sure that all the talk is shut down. I’m going to do my talking in the ring not on the microphone so I’m ready to make it happen Ready to give the fans what they want to see.”

McDonald approaches the rematch with a different timeline. “I’ve spent two years preparing for this moment,” McDonald said. “Every mile, every round, every sacrifice has been building toward October 3rd. He may think this is just another fight, but for me, it’s unfinished business. I’m not looking for another decision—I’m looking to make a statement. When that bell rings, there won’t be any excuses, no questions and no doubt. I’m coming to hurt his ego, take his pride and give Yakima a night to remember.”

Interactive Digital Scoring on TikTok and YouTube

Viewers watching the broadcast across both platforms can participate through the Live Fan Interactive Scoring system, powered by PunchIQ. This digital platform allows audiences to score individual rounds in real time during the live stream. Individual scorecards cross over and compare personal results with the community aggregate to display how viewers perceive the action as it unfolds.

Broadcast Schedule and Access Details

Date: Saturday, October 3, 2026

Saturday, October 3, 2026 Start Time: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT

10 pm ET / 7 pm PT Venue: Legends Casino Hotel

Legends Casino Hotel Streaming Platforms: TikTok (@royjonesjr.world) and YouTube (RJJ World YouTube channel)

TikTok (@royjonesjr.world) and YouTube (RJJ World YouTube channel) Interactive Scoring: Fan Score platform