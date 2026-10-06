NASA Considers Bulk Rocket Purchases for $30B Moon Base Plan

NASA is evaluating bulk purchases of rocket launches to support a $30 billion plan for a permanent human base near the moon’s South Pole, seeking to secure scarce transport capacity ahead of heavy infrastructure shipments scheduled for 2029, Bloomberg reported.

Procuring Launch Capacity for the 2030 Moon Base Horizon

The space agency is reviewing purchasing strategies involving several launches at a time, with an initial round expected soon, according to Carlos García-Galán, NASA’s moon base program manager. This procurement shift aims to lock in available flight rates before demanding lunar missions commence. The broader lunar program carries an estimated $30 billion price tag.

Robotic missions and rovers will scout potential locations and resources through 2028. After that, the logistical profile shifts dramatically. In 2029, the agency expects to transport up to 60 metric tons of equipment required for power generation, habitats, and surface infrastructure.

Navigating Launch Provider Availability and Market Constraints

Tight U.S. rocket capacity presents execution risks for the lunar timeline. SpaceX has started limiting dedicated Falcon bookings beyond 2028 to focus on Starship development, though the company has not specified an end date for the Falcon program. NASA is preparing alternatives early because SpaceX communicated these intentions ahead of time.

Potential alternatives include Blue Origin’s New Glenn and United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan, though both face inventory and scheduling questions. New Glenn has been grounded since a May launchpad explosion, and Vulcan has not flown since February due to booster issues. Both rockets also carry heavy commitments for Amazon’s Leo satellite constellation and national security payloads. Emerging vehicles from Rocket Lab, Relativity Space, Firefly Aerospace, and Stoke Space could eventually expand the market, but matching their production to 2029 flight rates remains difficult.

Shifting Artemis Architecture Toward Surface Infrastructure

The updated lunar strategy shifts focus away from the Gateway lunar-orbit station toward permanent surface installations. NASA redirected its near-term Artemis strategy to prioritize a South Pole base, expanded use of commercial spacecraft, and a pause on the Gateway in its current form.

Photo: University of Central Florida

Under this phased approach, the agency targets initial terrain-vehicle operating capabilities by 2028, followed by crewed surface landings every six months as capabilities mature. Meanwhile, Teresa Kinney, serving as transportation office program lead engineer in NASA’s Moon Base Program, oversees the industrial systems required to move cargo and payloads across the lunar surface.

Subsurface Shielding and Long-Term Exploration Goals

Permanent settlement architecture also intersects with theoretical and historical engineering concepts. A 2011 Defense Intelligence Agency paper examined deep lunar tunneling, while a 1988 NASA technical study explored “subselenean tunnelers” designed to melt through lunar material and place crews underground. Placing habitats beneath the lunar surface would provide robust shielding against radiation and extreme temperature swings. On September 30, NASA selected three new scientific investigations to support the South Pole base initiative, maintaining an aggressive target to return astronauts to the lunar surface by 2028.

Photo: Seeking Alpha