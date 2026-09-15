New Guidance Drops Routine Cognitive Tests for Older Drivers

Older drivers in New Zealand will no longer face routine cognitive screening simply because of their age during licence renewal medical checks, following new guidance issued jointly by transport and health authorities. The policy shift aims to target assessments based on clinical need rather than chronological age.

A Policy Shift Rooted in Evidence

Under the updated guidance, formal cognitive screening should no longer be routinely used when assessing older drivers who are otherwise considered physically and mentally healthy. The change follows more than two years of advocacy by Grey Power NZ alongside the NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA), politicians, and the medical profession. It also incorporates a University of Auckland review of evidence regarding the effectiveness of cognitive testing as a measure of driving fitness.

Grey Power national president David Marshall noted that the review found little evidence that routine cognitive screening accurately determines whether an otherwise healthy older person can drive safely. Here is why that matters: for years, older motorists faced routine cognitive evaluations strictly due to reaching specific age milestones, a practice advocacy groups argued lacked empirical backing.

However, the removal of routine cognitive tests does not mean medical assessments have been abolished. Drivers must still provide a medical certificate at age 75, again at 80, and every two years thereafter. During these evaluations, health practitioners review a motorist’s medical history, physical health, eyesight, memory, and thinking capabilities.

When Cognitive Testing Still Applies

The updated framework does not entirely discard cognitive evaluations. Under the new guidelines developed by NZTA, the Ministry of Health, the Royal NZ College of General Practitioners, and the Office for Seniors, a general practitioner or nurse practitioner retains the discretion to use cognitive testing if a specific clinical reason for concern arises.

But there is a catch: testing can also be utilized if clinicians lack sufficient information to assess a patient’s cognitive health accurately. If uncertainty remains regarding a driver’s safety behind the wheel, professionals may recommend an on-road safety test or a specialized medical assessment.

Key Milestones and Requirements for Older Drivers in New Zealand Age Milestone Renewal Requirement Assessment Focus Age 75 Medical certificate required Medical history, physical health, eyesight, memory, and thinking Age 80 Medical certificate required Medical history, physical health, eyesight, memory, and thinking Every 2 years after age 80 Renewal medical certificates Medical history, physical health, eyesight, memory, and thinking

Monitoring the Implementation

Grey Power is actively encouraging older drivers to complete their licence renewals through their regular general practitioner or nurse practitioner where possible. Local practitioners are generally more familiar with a patient’s established health history, ensuring a more holistic evaluation than a one-off clinical encounter.

Photo: localmatters.co.nz

Marshall stated that Grey Power will closely monitor how consistently authorities apply the new guidance across different regions of the country.