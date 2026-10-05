Nick Spa & Sports Club Hires Marketing Manager in Barcelona

Unifying Brand Architecture Near the Sagrada Família

NICK SPA&SPORTS CLUB has opened recruitment for a marketing manager to handle branding, digital acquisition, and CRM strategy across its fitness, aesthetic medicine, and padel club operations in Horta-Guinardó, Barcelona, according to a recent job posting.

The appointment comes as the multi-disciplinary wellness facility seeks to unify its brand architecture. The incoming manager will report directly to general management and coordinate across department heads, reception staff, and medical professionals.

Operational Scope and Core Metrics

Operational Scope: Leadership of marketing for gym, aesthetic medicine, and padel club divisions.

Leadership of marketing for gym, aesthetic medicine, and padel club divisions. Core Metrics: Monthly reporting on customer acquisition costs, channel ROI, and conversion metrics.

Monthly reporting on customer acquisition costs, channel ROI, and conversion metrics. Strategic Focus: Local SEO optimization in Barcelona alongside CRM-driven customer retention.

Candidate Aligns Messaging Across Business Units in Barcelona

The selected candidate will take charge of annual marketing planning and monthly campaign calendars. Responsibilities require aligning messaging across distinct business units, including NICK SPA&SPORTS CLUB’s fitness facilities and its aesthetic medicine division. The role demands constant synchronization with reception desks and departmental leads to maintain consistent service standards.

This involves managing local search visibility in the Horta-Guinardó district of Barcelona, executing targeted paid acquisition campaigns on Google and Meta platforms, and maintaining customer relationship management databases. The appointee will design actions to generate interested contacts and convert them into visits, trials, reservations, and sign-ups, while adjusting campaigns based on ongoing needs, contact quality, acquisition costs, and commercial results. The role also involves coordinating digital campaigns with local and in-person actions.

Digital Channels and Performance Indicators

Operational Area Primary Responsibility Key Performance Indicator Digital & Paid Media Google and Meta ad execution Customer acquisition cost CRM & Retention Lifecycle messaging and database management Retention and reactivation rates Brand Compliance Visual identity and aesthetic medical content validation Regulatory and brand consistency

Marketing Lead Manages Social Media and Customer Feedback

The marketing lead must manage social media profiles, produce daily visual assets, and coordinate external creative production. The role also involves supervising web properties and local directory listings to drive reservation and inquiry conversions.

Operational oversight extends to internal communications, merchandising, and customer service reputation management. The selected individual will handle online reviews and mentions, encourage authentic reviews, coordinate responses, transfer incidents to the relevant person and verify their resolution, gather feedback via surveys and interviews to propose improvements, and establish response and escalation criteria for situations affecting reputation. Medical content validation with internal clinical specialists is also coordinated alongside monthly reporting tracking channel spend, lead volume, and campaign effectiveness.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.