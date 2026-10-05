UN leaders debate AI power, trust and technological inclusion

As global leaders gathered at the United Nations headquarters in New York during High-Level Week, artificial intelligence emerged as a polarizing force that both unites and divides nations, raising urgent questions about power, global trust, and technological inclusion.

The Great Divide Over Innovation and Safeguards

While the international community largely agrees on the immense upsides of artificial intelligence, governments remain deeply split on the risks, the allocation of rule-making authority, and the threat of leaving entire developing regions behind. News.un.org reported that during the UN General Debate, world leaders wrestled with how to harness technological breakthroughs while mitigating severe hazards. As UN Secretary-General António Guterres put it: AI is indeed a game changer — with enormous promise to advance medicine, accelerate scientific discovery, expand opportunity, and improve lives.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres championed the technology as a transformative tool capable of advancing medicine, accelerating scientific discovery, and expanding global opportunities. However, he warned that the true danger lies not in the technology itself, but in a lack of accountability and oversight. The danger is not technology. The danger is technology without accountability: Capability without oversight. Decision-making without transparency, Guterres stated.

President of the General Assembly Khalilur Rahman cautioned against shutting the door on innovation while simultaneously highlighting threats like job losses and widening digital divides, urging that guardrails must be grounded in science rather than fear. Rahman put it plainly: AI can be a powerful accelerator of human progress; therefore, we must not close the door to innovation.

Other nations outlined distinct priorities for responsible development.

UK Pushes for Government Control over AI Decisions

Beyond abstract policy discussions, member states emphasized the real-world applications and disruptions of artificial intelligence in daily life. The UK talked up faster cancer diagnoses, economic renewal, and better public services. To counter these disruptions, the UK argued that foundational decisions must remain under the control of elected governments serving working populations, noting: Fundamental decisions on this technology are too important to be left to chance. They must be taken by elected governments who serve working people. The UK also focused on potential disruptions, stating: But we know that AI will also be a source of disruption to the way we live and work, and a multiplier of risk.

Meanwhile, developing nations framed the issue around national sovereignty and equitable participation. India also pushed for sovereignty, stating: We believe in the right of each nation, to shape its eco-system, with the development of its own models, and deployment strategies, consistent with its national goals and priorities. South Africa stressed that African nations must have a direct hand in writing the rules governing AI, tying governance to research, youth development, and economic transformation.

Power, Access, and the Future of Global Governance

The concentration of computing power, data infrastructure, and geopolitical influence by a handful of dominant states and private technology giants remains a central anxiety for developing economies. Brazil and France both voiced concerns over dangerous dependencies on powerful private entities and dominant nations, while developing countries pushed for broader technical know-how and infrastructure support.

To address these systemic disparities, Singapore proposed establishing a future UN framework convention alongside a dedicated international AI institution that includes frontrunners and developing nations alike. The United Nations has already initiated efforts to bridge these gaps by establishing an Independent International Scientific Panel on AI and convening the Global Dialogue on AI Governance.

The global debate over artificial intelligence governance continues to unfold as international bodies attempt to balance rapid technological acceleration with equitable global inclusion.