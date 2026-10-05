Kyle Best and Red Cross employee donates blood after FDA update

Kyle Best, a former EMT and American Red Cross Biomedical Services employee based in Woods Cross, Utah, has become a blood donor following the FDA’s 2023 update to donor eligibility guidelines. It’s about finally being able to participate in something that matters deeply to me, Kyle said, adding, I wanted the opportunity to help. Now I have it.

Managing Red Blood Cell Supply in Woods Cross

For a decade, Kyle Best has worked within American Red Cross Biomedical Services focusing on red blood cell products. His professional life involves managing collection projections and hospital supply forecasts. However, the operational reality of the nation’s blood inventory relies heavily on individual participation. Every spreadsheet eventually comes back to something remarkably simple, he said. A person has to walk through the door, sit in the chair and decide to give. He also noted that They are someone’s spouse. Someone’s parent. Someone’s child. Someone’s sibling. Someone’s best friend, adding, They are a whole life.

From Regulatory Exclusion to Individual Risk Assessment

Prior to recent regulatory changes, blood donation eligibility policies prevented Best from participating, creating a personal contradiction for him during his career in blood services. For years, Kyle lived with a contradiction. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) revised its guidance in 2023 to implement an individualized risk-based assessment framework. Regarding the policy update, he stated, It means I can be evaluated as an individual, based on individual factors rather than my sexual orientation. He further noted, There is something incredibly meaningful about simply being evaluated as me.

Personal Medical History Shapes Best's View on Blood Products

Best’s perspective on blood products is shaped by personal medical history, including recovering from a severe injury that required a 12-hour reconstructive surgery involving three plates, 19 screws, an artificial orbital, and multiple transfusions. Reflecting on his recovery, he stated, Thankfully, I came out on the other side. Later, he and his husband experienced the loss of two children who also received transfusion support during medical care. These events underscored the direct reliance of patients on anonymous volunteer donors. When you’re lying in a hospital bed yourself, or standing beside someone you love, you’re not thinking about inventory levels, collection goals or forecasts, he said. You’re simply grateful that when blood was needed, it was there. Reflecting on the unknown contributors, he added, Somewhere, people we will never meet made the decision to donate without knowing who would eventually receive their blood, and concluded, I will always be grateful for them.

Operational Metrics and Geographic Context

Factor Operational Context Organization American Red Cross Biomedical Services Geographic Location Woods Cross, Utah Policy Milestone 2023 FDA Individualized Risk Assessment Guidance Primary Focus Area Red Blood Cell Products and Inventory Supply

Encouraging Participation During LGBTQ+ History Month

As LGBTQ+ History Month highlights community contributions, Best encourages newly eligible individuals to re-examine donation criteria.