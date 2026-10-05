Tullamore-based fashion entrepreneur and social media influencer Lisa McGowan paid herself a remuneration package of €1.9 million last year, according to accounts filed by Lisa’s Lust List Ltd. The business returned to a post-tax profit of €419,268 for 2025, following a significant reduction in the director’s pay.

Lisa’s Lust List Ltd Financial Performance

Remuneration Adjustment: McGowan cut her pay by more than €1.16 million in 2025 down from a record package of €3.063 million in 2024.

McGowan cut her pay by more than €1.16 million in 2025 down from a record package of €3.063 million in 2024. Profit Rebound: The company posted a post-tax profit of €419,268 last year, recovering from post-tax losses of €736,075 incurred in 2024 due to the previous executive pay package.

The company posted a post-tax profit of €419,268 last year, recovering from post-tax losses of €736,075 incurred in 2024 due to the previous executive pay package. Balance Sheet Growth: Accumulated profits rose from €459,677 to €878,945, while cash funds increased from €727,254 to €999,427.

The Mechanics of a Seven-Figure Influencer Pay Package

The latest financial filings for Lisa’s Lust List Ltd reveal a structural shift in how the Tullamore entrepreneur compensates herself. Last year’s €1.9 million package consisted of €1.51 million in emoluments alongside €384,002 in pension contributions. This followed a 2024 package totaling €3.063 million, which was divided into €2.67 million in emoluments and the identical €384,002 in pension commitments.

For the 54-year-old businesswoman, the 2025 emolument figure equates to an average pretax weekly draw of €29,172, or €4,167 per day. As the company’s sole director, McGowan has pulled a cumulative pretax pay—excluding pensions—totaling €6.1 million across the four-year span from 2022 to 2025. This multi-year run includes €986,067 in 2022 and €969,275 in 2023.

Retail Expansion and the LMLB Beauty Joint Venture

Beyond her promotional platform, McGowan has steadily diversified her commercial footprint. An insurance broker by profession within her family’s firm, she incorporated Lisa’s Lust List Ltd in November 2017 after winning the best-dressed lady competition at the Galway Races in 2016. Today, the business encompasses direct e-commerce sales of clothing, accessories, and beauty products on lisaslustlist.ie under the “Lisa & Co” brand.

The company also holds a strategic stake in the beauty sector through LMLB Beauty Ltd, a joint venture established with business partner Linda Blanchfield. McGowan maintains a majority 51% share in the entity. Newly filed accounts show that Lisa’s Lust List Ltd provided consultancy services valued at €737,521 to LMLB Beauty Ltd during 2025.

Financial Metric (Lisa’s Lust List Ltd) 2024 2025 Director Remuneration Package €3,063,000 €1,900,002 Post-Tax Profit / (Loss) (€736,075) €419,268 Accumulated Profits €459,677 €878,945 Cash Funds €727,254 €999,427

LMLB Beauty Ltd Records Loss as Digital Reach Stays High

While Lisa’s Lust List Ltd returned to profitability, its affiliated beauty venture experienced headwinds. LMLB Beauty Ltd recorded a loss of €293,574 in 2025. By the close of December, that firm retained accumulated profits of €243,109, though its cash reserves contracted from €357,576 down to €221,799.

The core promotional platform continues to drive demand primarily for Irish-based small and medium-sized enterprises across fashion, beauty, health, travel, and homeware. Audience engagement metrics remain high across social channels, with McGowan’s Facebook page maintaining 214,000 followers and her Instagram following growing to 197,000.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.