Netanyahu Says Iran Regime Is Fighting for Survival

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Monday, October 5, 2026, at a commemoration ceremony for the victims of October 7 that the Islamic Republic is currently in its weakest position since its founding and is fighting for its survival. Netanyahu delivered the remarks during an official state ceremony honoring military and security personnel killed in the three years following the October 7, 2023, attacks, warning that Israel would not allow what he called the “terror regime” in Tehran to threaten the country’s existence.

Dismantling the Three-Pronged Strategy

According to Netanyahu, Tehran had pursued a three-part strategy to destroy Israel. This blueprint involved deploying allied armed groups around Israel’s borders, stockpiling thousands of missiles to target Israeli cities and regions, and acquiring nuclear weapons. Netanyahu stated Iran’s leadership is fighting for its survival and will eventually collapse, noting that Israel and its allies had dismantled the plan step by step.

Netanyahu asserted that during recent conflicts, Israel targeted ballistic missile stockpiles in Iran and severely damaged the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program. This damage extended to its nuclear scientists, sites, and infrastructure. By targeting these capabilities, Israeli forces severed the Islamic Republic’s access to regional proxy groups and pushed adversaries back from Israel’s borders to establish buffer zones.

Netanyahu says Iran’s regime is fighting for its survival

Ongoing Military Objectives in Gaza and Lebanon

The Israeli Prime Minister noted that Israel still has missions ahead and intends to complete them. Regarding the Gaza Strip, Netanyahu stated that Hamas will not rule the territory and that Israel will continue to hunt down those who participated in the October 7 attacks or held hostages.

On Lebanon, Netanyahu said Israel will continue striking Hezbollah while simultaneously seeking an opportunity for peace with Lebanon. He claimed that the vast majority of people in Lebanon desire peace with Israel. He concluded by reiterating that the country will continue taking action against regional threats.