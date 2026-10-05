Hans Anders Suspends Meta Ray-Ban Sales Over Privacy Concerns

Hans Anders has suspended sales of Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses across its Dutch and Belgium stores amid escalating public and political pressure over covert recording capabilities.

Commercial Pullout Across the Netherlands and Belgium

The suspension applies immediately to all storefronts operated by the Hans Anders chain, which falls under the Nexeye umbrella owned by private equity firm KKR. Nexeye runs a massive network of 776 retail locations spanning the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Austria, and Sweden. According to Reuters reporting, the hardware was already absent from the company’s branches in Germany, Austria, and Sweden, meaning Friday’s decision fully purges the controversial camera glasses from all active retail shelves in its operational footprint.

Meta’s Smart Glasses Hit a Privacy Wall: Dutch Retailer Halts Sales

The ongoing public and political debate forced a commercial retreat.

This decision follows the ongoing public and political debate surrounding smart glasses and the questions being raised about the conditions under which this technology can be used — Hans Anders Spokesperson

Regulatory Warnings and Legal Threats From Consumer Groups

The Dutch backlash is multifaceted, driven by regulators, consumer advocates, and digital rights organizations simultaneously. Last month, the Dutch privacy regulator AP issued a direct warning regarding the legal hazards of smart glasses. The agency stated that videos captured by wearable cameras showing identifiable people generally cannot be shared or published without explicit permission—a consent threshold that remains virtually impossible to clear in crowded public spaces.

Photo: reuters.com

Escalating the pressure, consumer rights group Consumentenbond announced legal action against Meta unless the hardware is fundamentally altered to comply with European privacy frameworks. Concurrently, Offlimits, an anti-online abuse organization, demanded that Meta and Ray-Ban manufacturer EssilorLuxottica voluntarily pull the devices from circulation until covert filming is technically rendered impossible.

Meta Defends Camera Safeguards and LED Indicators

Meta continues to defend its product architecture, emphasizing embedded physical safeguards designed to deter surreptitious recording. A Meta spokesperson maintained that every camera-equipped variant features a prominent LED indicator on the front frame that blinks during photo and video capture. According to the company, this light cannot be disabled by software means, and the internal camera shuts down entirely if someone attempts to cover or tamper with the sensor housing. Meta introduced camera-free audio glasses for consumers seeking ambient smart features without capture capabilities.

De verkoop van Ray-Ban Meta-producten is tijdelijk stopgezet, maar er is geen wereldwijd verbod.

This localized Dutch pushback mirrors a wider international wave of skepticism. In the United Kingdom, pub chain Wetherspoon restricted smart glasses usage over similar fears of covert surveillance. Meanwhile, Meta and Luxottica face a class-action lawsuit in the United States alleging that footage captured by users was routed to human subcontractors for annotation without the knowledge or consent of the individuals filmed.

Meta has attempted to patch physical exploits, moving in July to disable cameras permanently if the privacy LED is damaged and targeting third-party services offering hardware modifications to mask the indicator.