Nikola Krištopane says she is queer and currently single

Nikola Krištopane revealed she is currently single and identifies as queer, explaining that connection matters more to her than gender. In an interview with the magazine Privātā Dzīve, she shared that she is learning to embrace being uncoupled after previously moving from one relationship to another.

Nikola Krištopane Identifies as Queer

Nikola Krištopane stated in Privātā Dzīve that she identifies as queer and values personal connection over gender in relationships.

She noted that she is comfortable being single for the first time in her life, following a period in which she experienced violence in a past relationship.

Krištopane mentioned a brief summer relationship that ended because work demands left her unable to give it enough time and priority.

Embracing Solitude After Past Adversity

Speaking candidly to Privātā Dzīve, Krištopane reflected on her relationship history and her current outlook on romance. “I went from one relationship to another my whole life, and now for the first time in my life, I have realized that it is also comfortable and normal not to be in a relationship,” she shared.

This shift toward independence follows a difficult period in her personal life. More than a year ago, Krištopane publicly disclosed that she had experienced violence within a previous partnership.

Redefining Romance Beyond Gender Boundaries

Discussing how she approaches potential partners, Krištopane made it clear that traditional divisions hold no sway over her romantic choices. “In my potential relationships, I do not divide people into men and women,” she stated.

She went further to describe herself as queer, emphasizing that attraction for her is anchored in the individual rather than their biological sex or gender presentation. “It doesn’t matter if the other half is a man, a woman, a non-binary person, or a person who defines their gender identity in yet another way. The most important thing to me is the mutual connection,” Krištopane explained.

Career Demands Limit Romantic Priority

Although she is currently unattached, Krištopane recounted a recent, brief encounter that tested her capacity for romance. Earlier in the summer, a special person entered her life, prompting her to manage expectations right from the start.

“At the beginning of summer, I had a relationship in which I understood and tried to tell the other person in time that it is not my priority right now,” she said. Citing the heavy time commitment required by her career, she added, “I simply cannot give back as much as I receive myself. In the future, when I have more to give to the other person, then yes. But right now I’m not in that situation—work takes up a lot of time.”