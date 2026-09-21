No. 15 Texas A&M Volleyball Defeats No. 20 Creighton 3-1

The No. 15 Texas A&M volleyball team secured its second win by defeating No. 20 Creighton 3-1 (25-17, 26-24, 23-25, 25-15) on Sunday afternoon at D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska. The victory marks the Aggies’ second ranked win of the season, propelled by a stellar double-double performance from Kyndal Stowers.

Fantasy & Market Impact Ranking Trajectory: Texas A&M (5-5) leverages this road victory against No. 20 Creighton (5-6) to stabilize their resume ahead of conference play.

Road Resilience at D.J. Sokol Arena

Securing a victory on a road floor requires execution, and the Aggies delivered just that in Omaha. Following a back-and-forth opening frame where both squads traded blows, Texas A&M managed to seize control of the tempo. The opening set established a tone that the Bluejays struggled to match over the four frames.

But the tape reveals that this wasn’t merely a comfortable sweep. Creighton pushed back hard in the third set, taking advantage of defensive lapses to edge out a 25-23 win. Yet, the response from the Aggies in the fourth set was emphatic. They suffocated Creighton’s offensive rhythm, holding them to 15 points to seal the match.

Stowers and the Box Score Breakdown

At the heart of the Aggies’ success was Kyndal Stowers. Stowers recorded her fourth double-double of the year, hammering down 21 kills while chipping in 15 digs.

Photo: bvmsports.com

Here is how the team statistics shaped up across the four sets of high-intensity play at D.J. Sokol Arena:

Team Record Set 1 Set 2 Set 3 Set 4 Final Texas A&M (No. 15) 5-5 25 26 23 25 3 Creighton (No. 20) 5-6 17 24 25 15 1

Moving Forward in the Rankings

With a balanced 5-5 record now secured, Texas A&M heads deeper into the schedule with momentum. Beating a program like Creighton (5-6) away from home provides proof of concept for the Aggies’ tactical blueprint.

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