Nuevo León Boosts Women Entrepreneurs Through Hecho en Nuevo León Program

Governor Samuel García and AMAR a Nuevo León leader Mariana Rodríguez Cantú led the second edition of the “Mercado Hecho en Nuevo León: Mujeres que Inspiran” event at Parque Fundidora’s Nave Lewis on September 19 and 20. The initiative gathered more than 180 women entrepreneurs to exhibit products and access financing, training, and commercialization tools.

The Bottom Line State-Backed Liquidity: Governor García highlighted micro, small, and medium-sized enterprise (MSME) credit deployment via institutional channels like Nacional Financiera and Bancomext .

Governor García highlighted micro, small, and medium-sized enterprise (MSME) credit deployment via institutional channels like and . Scale of Capital: Official figures cited under the “Nuevo Impulso Nuevo León” program stand at 10 mil 896 millones de pesos allocated across 4 mil 383 MSMEs.

Official figures cited under the “Nuevo Impulso Nuevo León” program stand at 10 mil 896 millones de pesos allocated across 4 mil 383 MSMEs. Operational Integration: The state administration’s strategy merges physical marketplace exposure with technical capacity building, including fiscal advisory, trademark registration, and electronic commerce training.

Capital Access and Institutional Financing for Nuevo León MSMEs

During the two-day exhibition at Nave Lewis, the economic agenda centered heavily on formalization and credit access. Governor García stressed that gender cannot act as a barrier to commercial development. The state’s administration is steering entrepreneurs toward the Secretariat of Economy to tap into established financing conduits.

Photo: mvsnoticias.com

Here is the math. State metrics indicate that the “Nuevo Impulso Nuevo León” financing framework has delivered 10 mil 896 millones de pesos to 4 mil 383 small and medium enterprises. By partnering with institutions such as Nacional Financiera and Bancomext, regional businesses gain access to liquidity pools.

Program Metric Reported Figure Total Financing Deployed (Nuevo Impulso Nuevo León) 10 mil 896 millones de pesos MXN MSMEs Reached 4 mil 383 businesses Event Participant Base (“Mujeres que Inspiran”) Over 180 women entrepreneurs Event Dates September 19–20

Bridging Commercial Gaps Through Technical Training

Recognizing this, Mariana Rodríguez Cantú emphasized that the “Mujeres que Inspiran” initiative addresses operational deficits from inception through consolidation. The curriculum deployed during the weekend covered core corporate functions: finances, technology, marketing, leadership, brand construction, and e-commerce infrastructure.

Beyond temporary exhibition space at Parque Fundidora, the “Hecho en Nuevo León” umbrella framework provides ongoing administrative support. Participants receive guidance on trademark registration, formal business planning, product labeling regulations, and tax compliance.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.