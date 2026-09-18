OnlyFans Model Adva Lavie Accused of Drugging and Fleecing California High Rollers

Former OnlyFans model Adva Lavie, also known as Mia Ventura, faces multiple felony charges including theft and burglary following her July 28 arrest in California. The case has drawn scrutiny from law enforcement, with investigators examining allegations of financial crimes and whether Stephen Cloobeck was drugged with ketamine.

The Arrest of Adva Lavie and the Los Angeles Police Investigation

The legal proceedings against Adva Lavie intensified when a Los Angeles police detective obtained a warrant detailing suspicious activities surrounding the former content creator. According to court documents outlined by 7 On Your Side Investigates, Beverly Hills Detective Steve Own observed Lavie taking selfies on the patio of Azur restaurant on the night of her arrest. Detective Own was already familiar with Lavie because he had been investigating whether she allegedly drugged her fiancé, wealthy real estate developer Stephen Cloobeck, with ketamine.

Here is why that matters: the scope of the investigation quickly widened beyond simple property theft. Law enforcement records reveal that upon her apprehension, authorities discovered Lavie was not wearing a court-ordered ankle monitor.

Stolen Valuables and Dinner Party Incidents

Court filings provide a granular look into how these alleged crimes unfolded within California social circles. The warrant highlights an incident involving a former friend of Lavie who attended a dinner party at Stephen Cloobeck’s residence where Lavie was also present.

Following the gathering, the guest discovered her purse had been moved and her engagement ring was missing. When the victim approached Lavie for assistance in locating the jewelry, Lavie allegedly turned defensive and dismissed the woman as a “drunk.” Furthermore, the warrant notes that Lavie remarked she “no longer needed a letter” that the same friend had written to recommend her for mental health diversion.

Legal Hurdles and Competency Concerns

The criminal proceedings have faced significant procedural roadblocks. During a courtroom appearance, Lavie’s defense attorney declared doubt regarding her mental competency, halting the immediate trajectory of the trial. Observers noted that Lavie cried, limped, and yelled during the proceedings.

Photo: abc7.com

A judge subsequently denied Lavie’s request for mental health diversion. She remains in custody facing multiple felony counts as prosecutors continue to build their case. Meanwhile, Stephen Cloobeck, who briefly ran for governor of California, pleaded not guilty to witness tampering charges connected to the ongoing legal saga.

Summary of Key Legal Developments in the Adva Lavie Case Date / Timeline Key Event Involved Parties May Stephen Cloobeck arrested on witness tampering charges. Stephen Cloobeck, California Authorities July 28 Adva Lavie arrested after being found without her ankle monitor. Adva Lavie, LAPD, Beverly Hills Police Wednesday Competency concerns raised in court; mental health diversion denied. Defense Counsel, Los Angeles Superior Court

Unanswered Questions and Next Steps in the Beverly Hills Probe

Investigators from the Beverly Hills Police Department and the Los Angeles Police Department continue to review financial records and witness statements. When pressed for comment regarding the specific ketamine allegations outlined in the search warrants, Lavie’s defense attorney declined to comment. Similarly, the Beverly Hills Police Department has not yet issued a public response regarding the broader scope of the narcotics inquiry.

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