Syria Arrests Former Air Force Officers for Strikes on Civilians

Syrian security forces have arrested five former air force officers, including a general, for their alleged involvement in intensive combat airstrikes against populated areas during the rule of deposed President Bashar al-Assad, according to official statements released on Friday.

Arrests in Tartous Province

The detentions occurred during a series of operations carried out in coordination with the Counter Terrorism Directorate, according to the head of Syria’s Internal Security Forces in the coastal Tartous province. Colonel Abdul Aal Mohammad Abdul Aal stated that the detained individuals served in operations rooms, used airbases, and flew aircraft to execute intensive combat airstrikes targeting populated areas under the former regime.

The security chief identified the detained men as Major-General Mohammad Fajr Ali; Brigadier-General pilot Abdullah Ali Mualla; Colonel pilot Nidal Hussein Saleh; Colonel Mohammad Ali Salim; and Lieutenant-Colonel pilot Talib Abdul Karim Hassan. Military records and ongoing investigations indicate that these five officers planned, directed, and carried out strikes that caused widespread destruction to residential neighborhoods and infrastructure, forced displacement, and numerous casualties, according to Colonel Abdul Aal.

Broader Crackdown Since December 2024

The arrests form part of a wider government crackdown following the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad in December 2024. Syria’s new administration has detained dozens of former security officials as investigations and judicial processes continue.

Earlier this month, Syrian authorities announced the arrest of nine former pilots, including three generals, who are accused of taking part in lethal bombings of towns and villages during the civil war. Over more than 13 years of conflict, which claimed more than half a million lives, state forces regularly shelled areas held by rebels.

In August, Bashar al-Assad, his brother Maher al-Assad, and five other security officials were sentenced to death in absentia for atrocities committed throughout the civil war. The former president fled Syria as his government collapsed and is currently believed to be living in Russia.

Authorities stated that investigations into the five newly detained officers are ongoing before the suspects are officially referred for trial.