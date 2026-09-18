Owen Elding Ready for Republic of Ireland Debut After Passport Delay

Fantasy & Market Impact

Overcoming Administrative Hurdles on the Road to Green

The 20-year-old forward’s international progression was temporarily stalled earlier this year due to an administrative roadblock. Born in England, Elding moved to the Republic of Ireland at the age of six when his father, Anthony Elding, signed for Sligo Rovers. Having qualified through residency, Elding began the citizenship process last year.

That summer involvement, despite his ineligibility to play in friendlies against Qatar and Canada, proved critical for his development. “Obviously I couldn’t play the game but it was just a chance for me to go in and show the staff and everyone what I could do. Just being around the boys for the camp and seeing what it’s like is something I want to be a part of.”

From Sligo Academy to Scottish Premiership Stardom

Elding’s rise mirrors that of his father Anthony, as both forwards came through the academy ranks at Sligo Rovers. Owen made his senior debut as a 17-year-old in October 2023 before exploding onto the scene during a stellar 2025 campaign in the Irish Premier Division. He bagged 16 goals and registered five assists, sweeping up the PFAI Young Player of the Year award. That domestic dominance caught the eye of scouts across the Irish Sea, prompting Scottish Premiership side Hibernian to secure his signature in January on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

Since making the switch to Edinburgh, the young striker has steadily adjusted to the physical demands of top-flight Scottish football, accumulating six goals across 22 total appearances. But the tape tells a real story of resilience: after battling through a recent injury setback, Elding has fought his way back into domestic contention, netting three goals in nine outings during the current campaign.

Owen Elding: Career Trajectory & Key Stats Club / Team Period Key Milestones & Output Sligo Rovers 2023 – 2025 Senior debut at age 17 (Oct 2023); 16 goals and 5 assists in 2025; PFAI Young Player of the Year. Hibernian January 2026 – Present Signed on a four-and-a-half-year deal; 6 goals in 22 appearances, including 3 in 9 matches this season. Republic of Ireland U21 / Senior 2026 Joined summer camp as a training player; official senior call-up for September fixtures following passport clearance.

Hallgrimsson’s Assessment and the 12-Day Test

Manager Heimir Hallgrimsson has made no secret of his admiration for the youngster’s mindset and profile. With passport in hand, Elding has been named in the squad for an intensive 12-day stretch featuring matches against Kosovo and Austria, bookending a double-header against Israel.

Photo: bbc.com

“He has been struggling with injury, he’s been coming back, but you can see the quality this kid has.”

But the tape tells a different story regarding immediate expectations. While Hallgrimsson is clearly excited about Elding’s ceiling, the forward faces stiff competition in the attacking third from entrenched internationals like Troy Parrott, Adam Idah, and Tom Cannon. Coupled with his gradual return to peak match fitness, his minutes this window may be carefully managed by the coaching staff.

Yet, for a player whose trajectory has overcome academy transitions, foreign cross-border moves, and unexpected bureaucratic delays, this squad inclusion marks the definitive start of his senior international chapter.

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