Professional football club Palermo has joined the international rehabilitation initiative known as the Twinning Project, bringing structured sports training and personal development programs to juvenile detainees at the Malaspina Penal Institute in Palermo.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway Psychosocial Rehabilitation: Structured team sports and vocational training foster improvements in communication, reflection, teamwork, leadership, and conflict management. Neurodevelopmental Support: Physical exercise improves physical and mental well-being in participants. Vocational Integration: Acquiring recognized coaching credentials provides youths with tangible career pathways, with the objective of favoring future opportunities for insertion into the world of work and the community.

The Twinning Project Rollout at Malaspina Penal Institute

Palermo’s formal entry into the Twinning Project establishes weekly training sessions running every Friday from October 2 through December 18. Qualified coaches from the club’s youth sector direct the curriculum inside the Malaspina facility. The initiative relies on funding from Enel Cuore, the philanthropic entity of the Enel Group, which supports the program’s expansion.

Sasha Fugazzola, president of Twinning Project ETS, spearheaded the 2026 Italian rollout across five cities. The curriculum pairs basic soccer coaching instruction with training in soft skills such as communication, reflection, teamwork, leadership, and conflict resolution. Participants who complete the coursework earn a final diploma designed to ease their transition into the workforce and the community.

Global Precedent and Academic Evaluation

Founded in the United Kingdom in 2018, the Twinning Project has established partnerships between 73 professional English football clubs and local correctional facilities. The initiative expanded internationally in 2023 with the backing of FIFA, reaching nations such as the United States, South Africa, Australia, Brazil, New Zealand, Singapore, Uruguay, and Japan.

Academic institutions including the University of Oxford in the UK and the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in the United States currently conduct independent evaluations of the program’s impact.

Twinning Project Implementation Metrics Metric Details Launch Date October 2 Session Schedule Weekly on Fridays through December 18 Primary Location Malaspina Penal Institute, Palermo Key Supporter Enel Cuore (Enel Group Philanthropic Entity)

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