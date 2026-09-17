Perth Police Officer Pleads Guilty to Assaulting Five-Week-Old Baby

Midland Magistrates Court Proceedings and the Guilty Plea

A serving Western Australian police officer stood before a Perth court after pleading guilty to charges stemming from the alleged assault of his five-week-old baby.

Nickolas Wayne Peake appeared at the Midland Magistrates Court where he formally entered a guilty plea to a single count of aggravated common assault, according to reporting by ABC News. Detectives from the WA Police Child Abuse Squad laid the charges against the serving officer following an urgent intervention.

Hospitalization Following the September 13 Incident

According to statements released by WA Police and reported by News.com.au, the infant was transported to Perth Children’s Hospital as a precaution immediately following the incident on Sunday, September 13. Peake was released on strict bail conditions following his court appearance and is scheduled to return before a judge next month for further proceedings.

Official Suspension and WA Police Union Silence

The institutional machinery of the Western Australian police force moved swiftly upon the discovery of the allegations. Law enforcement authorities confirmed that Peake has been officially stood down from active duties while the internal and criminal processes run their course.

The WA Police Union declined to comment when asked whether a representative had contacted the officer or regarding specific mental health support structures available to personnel, leaving the department to manage the fallout publicly.

The Path Toward Sentencing and Public Accountability

Outside the courthouse, Peake declined to answer questions from gathered media representatives before departing.

As this legal process unfolds, the focus remains on the welfare of the infant and the rigorous demands of accountability within public institutions. What measures do you think law enforcement agencies should implement to better monitor the psychological well-being of officers handling high-stress roles? Share your thoughts below.