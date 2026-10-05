Premier League clubs seek new shirt sponsors after gambling ban

Prior to the start of the 2026/27 Premier League season, more than half of England’s top-flight clubs scrambled for new front-of-shirt sponsors following a voluntary collective ban on gambling companies, forcing mid-table and lower-ranking sides to recalibrate their commercial revenue models.

Enterprise and Finance Sectors Fill Gambling Inventory Vacuum

Category Diversification: Enterprise tech, B2B software, and consumer finance are stepping into the inventory vacuum left by the gambling sector.

The End of the Betting Era on Premier League Matchday Kits

The Premier League has just undergone its most visible commercial shift in a generation. Heading into the 2026/27 campaign, upwards of 50 percent of English soccer’s premier division teams were actively searching for corporate partners to display on the chest area of their playing kits.

In most cases, that prestigious slot had been vacated by a betting company. An agreement for a voluntary, collective prohibition on front-of-shirt wagering sponsorships came into force during the summer, setting off a fresh wave of commercial developments throughout the league.

Gambling enterprises historically showed a readiness to shell out a substantial premium for the global reach offered by Premier League jersey partnerships. For middle-tier and struggling clubs competing in such a brutal environment, ignoring the monetary benefits of those arrangements was simply not an option.

At this level, the new restrictions have proven challenging. A handful of squads finalized agreements quite late; as an example, Sunderland signaled as recently as the middle of September that an anticipated arrangement with the Visit Ghana tourist board would ultimately not go through.

Clubs have attempted to rebuild their total revenues collectively, while their corporate allies have done the same regarding media visibility. For instance, Everton, Nottingham Forest, and Aston Villa shifted wagering companies from the chest area of their uniforms over to the sleeve.

But the new regulations have also cleared space for new arrivals and fresh thinking. The rewards for those who get it right could be considerable.

Temporal x Crystal Palace Football Club

Replicating the Premier League Footprint Without Sportsbooks

Replacing the visibility of a Premier League jersey requires investment across alternative channels. Brands stepping into the void are calculating whether traditional digital and out-of-home spend can match the stadium-to-screen conversion.

Clair Byrd, the chief marketing officer at new Crystal Palace shirt sponsor Temporal, outlined the economics of modern football marketing.

“We try to make investments that are responsible,” says Clair Byrd, the chief marketing officer at new Crystal Palace shirt sponsor Temporal. “And so we did a lot of work to figure out if we could actually replicate the Premier League platform – the digital footprint and reach – with the same consistency and frequency via other channels. So out-of-home, digital marketing, performance marketing, paid ads, stuff like that. And we could not. We would have to spend five or six times more money than we were investing with Palace to get the commensurate reach to the same amount of people in the same places.”

Even though Newcastle United belonged to the small group of teams whose departing jersey backer was not a bookmaker—having wrapped up a three-year partnership with the Saudi-based hospitality and entertainment enterprise Sela—their selection of Knox Hydrate demonstrates how the landscape is shifting. Their agreement includes the team’s shirt front and training ground naming rights.

Club New/Current Primary Partner Sector Crystal Palace Temporal B2B Open-Source Software Newcastle United Knox Hydrate Beverage / Hydration Liverpool Turkish Airlines Aviation (Effective Next Season) Manchester United Snapdragon / Betway (Training) Tech / Gaming

Elite Clubs Pivot to Global Giants While New Sectors Rise

Prior to the current campaign, the distribution of primary betting sponsors highlighted the financial pecking order inherent in the Premier League. While the absolute biggest franchises have generally relegated wagering collaborators back into their secondary sponsorship portfolios—though Manchester United did secure a training facility and training kit alliance with Betway during August—their strategies differ.

At a much higher cost of entry, the elite tend to showcase different categories on their shirts. Flag-carrying airlines are especially well represented at this tier.

Last year’s top two, Arsenal and Manchester City, have longstanding associations with Emirates and Etihad respectively. During the current month, Liverpool—the 2025 titleholders—formally announced a five-year pact with Turkish Airlines taking effect next season, which is rumored to command a record-breaking UK£300 million (US$401 million).

Firms operating in the business-to-business sector routinely target this segment of the market to drive corporate hospitality efforts and build top-of-mind brand recognition. Qualcomm features its Snapdragon microchip processor branding on Manchester United’s kits, whereas Tottenham Hotspur has maintained a partnership alongside insurance provider AIA originating in 2013.

There are notable outliers elsewhere. Brighton and Hove Albion’s shirt and stadium sponsor is prominent local employer American Express, while Leeds United’s shirts bear the logo of co-owner Red Bull.

That dynamic has shifted completely, making way for a wider mix of industries such as technology, recruiting, consumer finance, and insurance to take center stage.

As fresh participants look to fully capitalize on the advantages offered by the Premier League, this transition should spark a broader variety of supportive marketing initiatives.

Software Platforms Target Developer Mindshare

For enterprise and B2B brands, football shirt sponsorships serve as mechanisms for developer adoption and product education.

“Temporal is a very interesting company,” explains Byrd, “because while it is B2B, it’s dependent on the world’s developers knowing who we are and actually building software with our stuff.”

Based out of the state of Washington in the US, Temporal provides an open-source software framework powering sophisticated enterprise tech and AI infrastructures for heavyweights like Netflix, OpenAI, and Snapchat. While many buyers are corporate, Byrd notes that 100 percent of the business and money made remains downstream of awareness.

“If an engineer doesn’t know about Temporal,” she adds, “they will not pick us up.” Product education is a priority, and communication must come at multiple levels.

As the 2026/27 campaign progresses, the financial health of clubs adapting to life without primary gambling revenues will depend on whether these emerging tech and consumer brands can successfully scale their investments.