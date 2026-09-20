PSG Boss Nasser Al-Khelaifi Under Investigation for Conflict of Interest

PSG President Nasser al-Khelaïfi Under Judicial Scrutiny in France Over Ligue 1 Broadcasting Deal

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser al-Khelaïfi is facing a formal judicial investigation in France regarding suspected conflict of interest during the July 2024 negotiations for Ligue 1 television broadcasting rights. Initiated following a complaint by the anti-corruption association Anticor, the probe examines his dual role leading both PSG and beIN Media Group.

Fantasy & Market Impact

The 2024 LFP Boardroom Clash and Anticor’s Allegations The core of the judicial inquiry stems from a July 2024 meeting of the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) board. According to complaints lodged with the Paris prosecutor by Anticor on March 3, 2024, Al-Khelaïfi’s participation in validating beIN Sports’ broadcasting bid created an inherent conflict of interest. Anticor contends that his dual leadership positions compromised his impartiality, independence, and objectivity in a public service oversight role. Tensions during the negotiations were high. Recordings made public by investigative outlets like Complément d’Enquête and L’Équipe reportedly captured heated exchanges. These files alleged that Al-Khelaïfi pressured fellow club presidents to accept the beIN Sports proposal while suggesting his own involvement in shaping the bid. The LFP, spearheaded by president Vincent Labrune, had initially targeted €700 million in domestic broadcasting revenue before negotiations stalled and options narrowed.

Financial Realities of the TV Rights Package As domestic rights negotiations fractured, the LFP ultimately accepted a blended distribution package. DAZN secured an agreement worth €400 million annually for eight matches per round, while beIN Sports acquired the remaining single match for €78.5 million per season. However, friction quickly materialized after the arrangement took effect. DAZN ultimately exited its primary agreement following the 2024-2025 campaign, while beIN Sports expressed dissatisfaction regarding the tier of matches it received for its investment. This turbulence led to the creation of the streaming platform Ligue 1+ in the summer of 2025. While the platform attracted initial subscribers, it generated limited overall revenue, prompting beIN Sports to prepare to conclude its single-match package while maintaining its separate Ligue 2 broadcast commitment for €40 million per year. Broadcasting Entity Package Details Financial Valuation DAZN 8 Matches per Matchweek (2024–2025) €400 Million / Year beIN Sports 1 Match per Matchweek & Ligue 2 €78.5 Million (L1) / €40 Million (L2) LFP / Ligue 1+ In-House Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Variable / Limited Revenue

Legal Defense and Institutional Reactions Al-Khelaïfi’s legal team has mounted a robust defense against the allegations. According to statements provided to AFP, defense counsel Renaud Semerdjian dismissed the complaints as entirely “absurd” and lacking any legal or factual foundation. Conversely, anti-corruption advocates maintain that the situation highlights systemic governance risks. Maxence Lambert, a jurist representing Anticor, emphasized that the events “illustrate the deleterious consequences of the intertwining of private interests in decisions of public interest,” noting the essential public service mission entrusted to the LFP. As the French judiciary advances its examination, the case underscores the delicate intersection of commercial media rights, elite club governance, and regulatory oversight in modern European football.