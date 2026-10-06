Qualcomm introduces Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 and Sound Elite Gen 2

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Summit 2026 in Maui, Hawaii, introduced three flagship silicon products designed for the agentic AI era: the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 mobile platforms, and the Snapdragon Sound Elite Gen 2 audio processor. Both mobile SoCs break the 5 GHz barrier and utilize TSMC’s 2-nm N2P gate-all-around FET architecture.

Two Tiers of Flagship Mobile Silicon

Both mobile platforms share an identical CPU layout comprised of six Oryon V4 Performance cores operating at 4.0 GHz alongside two Oryon V4 Prime cores clocked at 5.0 GHz, all supported by 16 MB of Oryon Flex Cache. A rearchitected Adreno graphics processing unit accompanies a Hexagon neural processing unit featuring 12 scalar cores, eight vector cores, one tensor core, and a new Element Accelerator optimized for large language model transformer workloads.

Performance metrics differ between the two models. The Elite Extreme Gen 6 delivers a 13% CPU performance increase over the previous generation alongside a 37% reduction in power consumption, while the standard Elite Gen 6 yields a 10% CPU improvement with identical efficiency gains. Graphics performance on the Extreme variant jumps 44% with 40% better power efficiency, compared to a 35% performance bump and 40% efficiency gain for the standard model.

Photo: hardwarezone.com.sg

Exclusive features define the Extreme tier. Its Adreno GPU includes dedicated AI matrix cores and 18 MB of high-performance memory, powering Adreno Neural Fusion—an AI-driven super-resolution and frame-generation pipeline that reduces rendering power by up to 40%. The Extreme’s Hexagon NPU carries 50% more shared memory than the standard chip, enabling on-device inference for mixture-of-experts models exceeding 30 billion parameters with 32K context windows.

Connectivity and imaging capabilities anchor both processors. The Snapdragon X105 5G modem supports 3GPP Release 19, delivering peak download speeds of 14.8 Gbps and uplinks at 4.2 Gbps. Wi-Fi 8 capabilities run through the FastConnect 8800 at up to 11.6 Gbps, paired with Bluetooth 6.0 and Ultra-Wideband support. Memory options accommodate LPDDR5X and LPDDR6 at up to 5,300 MHz alongside UFS 5.0 storage. A triple 20-bit Spectra AI ISP supports a single 320 MP camera or triple 64 MP configurations, though the Extreme model exclusively adds 8K video capture at 60 fps, 4K slow-motion at 240 fps, and hardware support for the APV video codec. The standard model caps out at 8K at 30 fps and 1080p at 480 fps.

Introducing Snapdragon Sound Elite Gen 2

When tested on reference hardware, the Extreme variant achieved 4,291 points on the Geekbench 6 single-core test, 12,686 points on multi-core, an AnTuTu v12 score of 5.57 million, and reached 32.56 fps in 3DMark Steel Nomad Light. Regular flagship phones will receive the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6, while Pro Max and Ultra models will feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6. Confirmed OEM partners for early hardware rollouts include Xiaomi, Honor, iQOO, Motorola, OnePlus, and RedMagic, with Motorola’s Signature 27 slated to carry the Extreme chip.

Audio Infrastructure for Camera-Equipped AI Wearables

Qualcomm also expanded its hardware portfolio beyond smartphones by unveiling the Snapdragon Sound Elite Gen 2 audio platform, engineered specifically for intelligent wearables. The processor doubles on-device AI processing capacity compared to its predecessor while slashing power consumption by 40% inside a footprint that is 30% smaller.

The broader ecosystem showcase at the summit included Android 17 laptops, new Surface laptop variants developed with Microsoft, Xiaomi 18 Pro series handsets, and augmented reality smart glasses from Snap Inc., alongside Meta hardware integrations.