Razer launches Mako and Mako X desktop speakers

Razer Launches Mako and Mako X Compact Desktop Gaming Speakers

Global gaming lifestyle brand Razer, represented locally in South Korea by Sryz, announced the release of two new desktop gaming speakers named the Mako lineup on the 15th. The series features a 2.1-channel system called Mako and a 2.0-channel system called Mako X, designed to combine compact desk footprints with powerful acoustic output and ambient RGB illumination. Sryz reported that the rollout aims to give gamers high-resolution audio and deep bass responses without demanding excessive desk space.

The Razer Mako is back, and the Razer Mako X is now available: https://t.co/1pd4ddj2DpA familiar name returns with bigger, fuller sound for today’s setups. Get deeper bass from a compact desktop setup, plus Razer Chroma RGB to bring more of your setup to life. pic.twitter.com/Tykr6BHf3y — https://x.com/Razer/status/2107529045072134475

The flagship Mako model uses custom-tuned 2.75-inch full-range drivers alongside a front-facing 3.5-inch dedicated subwoofer. It delivers a root mean square output of 40 watts and peaks at 60 watts, reaching down to a 45Hz low-frequency threshold. The unit also includes rear-projection Razer Chroma RGB lighting that casts color patterns against the wall behind the desk. By contrast, the smaller Mako X model relies on a 2.0-channel setup with internal passive radiators to handle lower frequencies, generating a 30W RMS and 45W peak output while using a ten-zone underglow Chroma RGB strip along its base.

Connectivity Options and Ergonomic Design Features

Both speakers feature an angled, ergonomic profile built to project sound directly toward a user’s ears. Users can connect devices through a single USB-C cable that handles both power delivery and uncompressed audio signals. The hardware also supports Bluetooth 5.3 and standard 3.5mm auxiliary inputs for compatibility with personal computers, mobile phones, and home gaming consoles.

Sryz stated that the Mako X provides clear separation and solid low-end performance despite its compact footprint. The company added that users seeking a heavier acoustic impact can look toward the full Mako model and its dedicated subwoofer.

Availability Across South Korean Retail Channels

The new desktop audio systems are currently available through official brand outlets and major domestic distributors in South Korea. Consumers can purchase the hardware via the official Razer brand store on Naver, alongside retail platforms like Coupang, Computzon, and Gmarket.

Razer maintains headquarters in Irvine, California, and Singapore, supplying hardware and software solutions to international gaming communities since its founding in 2005.