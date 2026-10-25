Home » News » Real per-student funding in Ontario decreased this year, according to a report from the province’s

Real per-student funding in Ontario decreased this year, according to a report from the province’s Financial Accountability Office, triggering widespread union rallies across Ottawa, Queen’s Park, London, Sudbury, and Thunder Bay on Saturday afternoon.

The Bottom Line

Ontario’s real funding per student fell again this year, according to Financial Accountability Office data.

Education unions report a 6.5 million dollar shortfall directly affecting classroom operations and behavioral support.

School boards face a sharp drop in candidates for the October 26 municipal elections following the passage of the student success priority act.

Financial Accountability Office Data Shows Shrinking Classroom Budgets

The provincial funding contraction hits classrooms as districts grapple with more intense student behavioral challenges. Josianne Dignard, a sixth-grade teacher in Casselman, noted that educators frequently have to evacuate classrooms to maintain safety because necessary support staff are missing. Union representatives state the systemwide funding deficit sits at 6.5 million dollars, putting severe pressure on daily school operations.

Ontario’s per-student funding just hit a near 10-year low.

Michel Gagnon, the francophone vice-president of the Conseil des syndicats des conseils scolaires de l’Ontario, pointed to operational cuts implemented since August 30. He stated that 1,200 support staff positions have been eliminated across Ontario. “We see this with increasing violence. Staff experience physical violence every day. This is not something that is acceptable,” Gagnon said, adding that student behavioral issues stem directly from a lack of adequate institutional support.

Teacher Associations Detail the Impact on Daily Professional Services

While teaching positions have escaped direct staffing cuts so far, unions warn that instructors remain vulnerable to the fallout from ongoing fiscal tightening. Sylvain Ducharme, vice-president of the Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens, explained the operational reality inside schools. The funding shortage has a direct effect on members and students alike, leaving professionals unable to deliver the services they intend to provide.