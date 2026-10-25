Twelve people, including six minors and an 11-year-old child, sustained injuries during a shooting near Florida A&M University’s Bragg Memorial Stadium late Saturday night, following the historically Black university’s homecoming football game, local authorities reported.

The Bottom Line

The Incident: A dispute between two or three individuals escalated into gunfire around 8 p.m. Saturday near Bragg Memorial Stadium.

A dispute between two or three individuals escalated into gunfire around 8 p.m. Saturday near Bragg Memorial Stadium. The Victims: Twelve people were injured, with 11 suffering gunshot wounds; ages range from an 11-year-old child to adults, with three victims facing serious conditions.

Twelve people were injured, with 11 suffering gunshot wounds; ages range from an 11-year-old child to adults, with three victims facing serious conditions. The Investigation: Tallahassee Police confirmed no suspects were in custody as of early Sunday morning, with approximately two dozen officers already stationed nearby when the violence erupted.

Shots Fired Near Bragg Memorial Stadium After Homecoming Game

The violence erupted at approximately 8 p.m. on an intersection adjacent to Bragg Memorial Stadium, according to Tallahassee Police statements cited by CBS News. Hours earlier, Florida A&M University’s Rattlers hosted the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions for the institution’s annual homecoming celebration, drawing large crowds of students, alumni, and visitors to the campus area.

Preliminary findings from the Tallahassee Police Department indicate that an altercation between two or three individuals preceded the gunfire, describing the event as an isolated clash rather than a targeted assault on the university itself. Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell noted during an early Sunday morning press conference that roughly two dozen officers were already patrolling the immediate area when the chaos began.

TPD is investigating a shooting on Perry Street. The number of victims and extent of injuries are unknown. Please avoid the area while officers investigate. Updates will be shared as more information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/fCKRAkEvai — https://x.com/FAMU_1887/status/2114174411829911695

Injuries Among Minors and Campus Safety Responses

Out of the twelve total injured victims, eleven sustained direct gunshot wounds, while one individual was believed to be a Florida A&M University student, according to The New York Times. Chief Revell confirmed that six of the injured victims are under the age of 18, with the youngest victim being an 11-year-old child. Three victims suffered serious or critical injuries, while the remaining nine individuals were listed in stable condition.

In the immediate aftermath, Florida A&M University utilized social media platform X to urge members of its campus community to stay clear of the Perry Street area, assuring students that the campus proper remained safe. Neighboring Florida State University, located approximately a mile away, issued an emergency alert advising students, faculty, and staff to remain indoors out of an abundance of caution, noting that no individuals from its own school community appeared to be involved.

Our hearts are with the victims and everyone affected by tonight’s incident on Perry Street. Please avoid the area as Tallahassee police investigate. Read the University’s statement below and follow official University channels for updates. pic.twitter.com/n4yPinLPh9 — https://x.com/FAMU_1887/status/2114193397875462216

Ongoing Search for the Lone Suspect

Law enforcement officials praised the swift actions of first responders who waded directly into the dense crowds. Chief Revell highlighted that officers physically carried victims in their arms through the heavy foot traffic because emergency vehicles could not immediately penetrate the congested streets.

Investigators believe a single shooter carried out the attack, though no arrests had been finalized and no suspects were taken into custody as of Saturday night. The Tallahassee Police Department continues to urge any witnesses with video footage or information regarding the initial altercation to come forward as the investigation moves forward.

12 Injured Including 6 Minors In Shooting Near Florida A&M University Stadium/#famuhomecoming #news