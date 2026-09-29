Rechtsanwalt Lawyer Job in Konstanz at RTS Steuerberatungsgesellschaft

RTS Steuerberatungsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG posted an opening for a Rechtsanwalt (w/m/d) in Konstanz on September 29, 2026. The role focuses on corporate, commercial, and tax law, operating from the firm’s Byk-Gulden-Straße office as part of the broader Ecovis network across Baden-Württemberg.

The Bottom Line

Target Profile: Qualified legal professionals with a background in corporate law, commercial law, and business advisory services.

Qualified legal professionals with a background in corporate law, commercial law, and business advisory services. Workplace Infrastructure: Based at the Konstanz office on Byk-Gulden-Straße, featuring flexible mobile work arrangements and structured career paths.

Based at the Konstanz office on Byk-Gulden-Straße, featuring flexible mobile work arrangements and structured career paths. Total Compensation Ecosystem: Enhanced by fringe benefits including Kita subsidies, Edenred vouchers, bike leasing, and employer-funded retirement schemes.

Corporate Advisory Scope at the Konstanz Office

The position requires active engagement in complex legal and tax frameworks. Professionals stepping into this role will handle comprehensive advisory mandates in corporate law, commercial law, and tax law. The workload centers heavily on structuring advice, developing customized legal solutions, and managing business successions.

Furthermore, the position demands handling reorganizations, conversions, and corporate transformations. Because RTS operates as an integrated firm, the appointed lawyer will work alongside tax advisors and other internal specialists to navigate complex client scenarios.

Candidate Requirements and Professional Background

To qualify for the Konstanz opening, applicants must hold a completed degree in legal studies alongside official admission as a lawyer in Germany. The firm prefers candidates who bring prior practical experience in economic and commercial legal advisory.

Beyond technical proficiency in company and commercial law—with familiarity in inheritance and tax law viewed as a strong asset—the role demands commercial acumen. Candidates must demonstrate an independent, structured working style suited for interdisciplinary client consultations.

Compensation Framework and Employee Benefits

RTS structures its compensation packages around base pay adjusted for individual qualifications and professional experience, supplemented by a wide array of non-wage benefits. Employees gain access to daycare subsidies, Edenred allowances for fuel or shopping, travel cost support, and BahnCard options.

Benefit Category Specific Offering Mobility & Health Bike leasing, Wellpass fitness memberships, free parking, and EV charging. Financial Security Company-pension schemes, capital-forming benefits, and corporate discounts. Workplace Flexibility Mobile work models, flexible hours, and overtime compensation via time-off in lieu.

Additional perks include internal learning programs, sponsored training paths, and team events ranging from summer festivals to regional corporate runs. The firm also maintains recognition as a top employer and a certified digital office for 2026.

Market Context in the Baden-Württemberg Region

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.