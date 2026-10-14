Researchers Use AI and Ultrasound to Track Preterm Infant Growth

Researchers have initiated a multi-site project to enroll 160 preterm infants, validating low-cost, automated ultrasound protocols and artificial intelligence models. Led by interdisciplinary teams building on a pilot study, the initiative targets postnatal growth failure by assessing lean and fat tissue accrual to refine neonatal nutritional strategies.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Beyond the Scale: Traditional weight tracking fails to show whether a baby is building muscle or fat, leaving critical gaps in nutritional monitoring.

Traditional weight tracking fails to show whether a baby is building muscle or fat, leaving critical gaps in nutritional monitoring. Bedside Technology: The project uses low-cost, portable, and automated ultrasound tools to provide real-time, non-invasive assessments directly at the crib.

The project uses low-cost, portable, and automated ultrasound tools to provide real-time, non-invasive assessments directly at the crib. Long-Term Tracking: By following 160 preterm infants through 24 months post-discharge, researchers aim to link early tissue growth trajectories directly to later neurodevelopmental outcomes.

Validating Ultrasound Protocols for Preterm Infants

Postnatal growth failure affects roughly half of these infants, driving extended hospital stays and impaired health outcomes across the lifespan. To combat this, an interdisciplinary team has launched a clinical project enrolling 160 preterm infants across two sites. The project aims to validate and standardize ultrasound protocols equipped with real-time feedback mechanisms, ensuring high-quality scans in fragile populations.

Traditional neonatal care relies heavily on weight as a primary growth metric. Yet, relying solely on scale measurements fails to expose internal body composition changes. As highlighted by project leadership, tracking lean and fat tissue over time provides a complete picture of how preterm infants are growing, allowing clinicians to move past rudimentary weight charts.

Developing Artificial Intelligence Models for Tissue Accrual

The technical core of the multi-site initiative rests on advanced computational analysis. Investigators are actively developing and refining artificial intelligence models that ingest imaging data alongside maternal and clinical variables. These algorithms are designed to predict lean and fat mass with high accuracy, offering a rich amalgamation of features not presently available.

This automated assessment framework grew directly out of a 2022 Schiller Institute for Integrated Science and Society-funded pilot study. What began as a pilot has now evolved into a larger, multi-site project tracking infants from initial hospitalization through 24 months after discharge. By connecting early ultrasound-derived nutritional trajectories with neurodevelopmental outcomes, the team hopes to identify at-risk phenotypes and inform targeted interventions.

Project Parameter Clinical Objective Cohort Size 160 preterm infants across two clinical sites Imaging Modality Low-cost, portable, automated ultrasound with real-time feedback Analytical Approach AI models integrating imaging, maternal, and clinical data Longitudinal Follow-Up Monitoring through 24 months post-discharge for neurodevelopmental outcomes

Addressing Postnatal Growth Failure Through Interdisciplinary Collaboration

Preterm infants present complex physiological challenges that transcend single medical specialties. The current multi-site effort bridges neonatal nursing, engineering, and clinical research. Investigators emphasize that solving postnatal growth failure requires analytical approaches that could lead to novel nutritional strategies that improve preterm infant growth.

Placing portable diagnostic equipment right at the bedside enables medical staff to evaluate not just if premature babies are getting larger, but the specific ways their bodies develop over time, ultimately paving the way for customized nutritional and medical interventions.

Future Trajectory of Neonatal Nutritional Intelligence

The integration of automated ultrasound protocols and predictive AI models marks a shift in neonatal research. As the multi-site project progresses through its patient enrollment and longitudinal tracking phases, the generated data will help assess lean and fat tissue accrual in vulnerable infants. Ultimately, translating these technological tools into standard clinical workflows promises to refine nutritional support standards from the earliest days of life onward.

References

Schiller Institute for Integrated Science and Society.