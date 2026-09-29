Resident Evil crosses 100 million at North American box office

Resident Evil has officially shattered a major box office ceiling in North America, roaring past the $100 million domestic milestone and becoming the first entry in the franchise to cross that mark. Directed by Zach Cregger, the Sony Pictures video game adaptation has captured the attention of moviegoers and critics alike, pulling in a cumulative domestic total of $103.2 million despite experiencing a sharp decline in its second weekend.

How Zach Cregger Reinvented a Nightmare

Sony shelled out $75 million for the latest reboot of the property, a gamble that has clearly paid off following the critical and commercial failure of 2021’s Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. The new installment kicked off its theatrical run with a franchise-best $60.1 million opening weekend gross, crushing initial studio tracking that hovered between $40 million and $50 million. Paul Dergarabedian, Rentrak’s head of marketplace trends, noted the impact of Cregger’s direction, stating, “Putting Zach Cregger in charge of a major franchise like ‘Resident Evil’ [made] something familiar feel fresh and original again.” Dergarabedian also highlighted demographic shifts, adding, “Gen Z has also become such a major driver of the box office, and they obviously love horror movies.”

Holding Firm Against Fresh Competition

During its second three-day weekend in North America, the horror feature collected a solid $23 million, landing firmly at the #2 spot in domestic box office rankings despite facing multiple new releases. That sophomore frame represented a 62.2% drop from its record-setting opening weekend, breaking down into $7.0 million on Friday, $9.8 million on Saturday, and $6.2 million on Sunday. David A. Gross, who publishes the box office newsletter FranchiseRe, emphasized the strength of the rollout, stating, “This is a big comeback after the previous episode stumbled during the pandemic. Reviews are outstanding and the audience score is excellent for the genre.”

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Setting a New Domestic Benchmark for the Franchise

To put this performance into historical perspective, no previous entry in the property managed to clear the $100 million mark on home soil. The new installment’s $103.2 million domestic cume eclipses all previous figures, easily outpacing Resident Evil: Apocalypse at $51.2 million, Resident Evil: Extinction at $50.6 million, Resident Evil: Retribution at $42.3 million, the original 2002 Resident Evil at $40.1 million, Resident Evil: The Final Chapter at $26.8 million, and Welcome to Raccoon City at $17.0 million.

Looking Ahead at the Global and Domestic Horizon

With a worldwide cume now standing at $196.2 million, the film is actively tracking to finish its original domestic run between $150 million and $160 million. Backed by strong reviews and positive word-of-mouth—including a 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes and a B+ CinemaScore rating—the movie continues to demonstrate remarkable staying power. As horror proves to be one of the most reliable genres at the box office this year, Cregger’s vision has rewritten the financial ceiling for one of gaming’s most enduring cinematic adaptations. What are your thoughts on how modern horror reboots are reshaping the theatrical landscape? Let us know in the comments below.