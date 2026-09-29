Independence Hall Launches Thanks to Spring Visitor Campaign

The Independence Hall of Korea, led by Director Kim Hee-gon, is launching the second phase of its nationwide patriotic facilities visitor campaign titled "Thanks to Spring" running from October 1 to November 17, 2026.

The Bottom Line Campaign Timeline: The “Thanks to Spring” second-phase event runs from October 1 through November 17, 2026. Institutional Partnerships: The Korea National Arboretum supplied 300 native plant seed sets—including Gujeolcho and Byeonsan-hyangyu—while Morning Glory contributed perpetual planners.

Activating National Heritage Through Student Design Collaboration

Cultural preservation often struggles to bridge the gap between historic reverence and contemporary public engagement. Rather than relying on traditional institutional outreach, the campaign leverages student-led content creation to drive foot traffic directly to regional heritage sites.

Participants looking to join the campaign must visit a designated affiliate within the patriotic facilities network. The mission parameters require attendees to photograph significant exhibits, locate specific historical inscriptions, or capture the natural outdoor flora surrounding the memorials. By uploading these verification snapshots to personal social media channels and submitting direct messages to the official campaign hub—hosted on Instagram under the handle @only_youdeokbun—visitors enter a competitive pool where entries are judged on thoroughness, creativity, and digital spread.

Here is the kicker: the physical rewards driving this digital engagement are entirely localized and environmentally conscious. The top 100 participants selected by the organizing committee receive the “My Little Liberation” kit, a specialized package born from inter-agency coordination. The Korea National Arboretum stepped in following a September memorandum of understanding to provide directly collected native seed specimens, giving everyday citizens a hands-on method to cultivate living symbols of historical endurance alongside perpetual planners supplied by stationery manufacturer Morning Glory.

Expanding the Cultural Footprint Across Regional Networks

The operational mechanics of “Thanks to Spring” reflect a broader shift in how public institutions market historical education. By decentralizing the experience away from the main Independence Hall complex in Cheonan and pushing visitors toward regional network affiliates, the initiative revitalizes secondary and tertiary historical sites.

The involvement of institutional heavyweights like the Korea National Arboretum introduces an ecological dimension to historical memory. Cultivating native species like the Gujeolcho daisy connects modern environmental mindfulness with the endurance of the national landscape. It is a calculated alignment of public outreach, turning passive monument viewing into an interactive, participatory ritual.

For those tracking the logistics of the event, the pathway is entirely digital-first. Complete location directories for participating memorial sites and real-time mission updates are maintained exclusively through the dedicated Instagram portal. As the initiative progresses toward its November 17 conclusion, the success of this student-faculty-agency pipeline will likely serve as a blueprint for future public-private heritage campaigns.

“Thanks to Spring” Campaign Specifications & Partners Campaign Element Contributing Entity Core Contribution Campaign Leadership Independence Hall of Korea (Director Kim Hee-gon) Overall event governance and national network coordination Visual & Content Design Daejeon University Communication Design Dept. Capstone project execution and campaign branding Botanical Supply Korea National Arboretum 300 native plant seed sets (Gujeolcho and Byeonsan-hyangyu) Stationery Support Morning Glory Perpetual planners for the limited-edition reward kit

The Broader Cultural Takeaway

Initiatives like “Thanks to Spring” demonstrate how public institutions can successfully modernize their outreach without compromising historical dignity. By fusing academic talent, ecological partnerships, and social media mechanics, the Independence Hall has built a replicable model for civic engagement. What regions or historical sites would you like to see integrated into future collaborative public campaigns? Drop your thoughts in the comments below.