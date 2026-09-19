RFK Jr. Tells Anti-Vaccine Activists They Have a Friend in the White House

A Homecoming at Children’s Health Defense

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. delivered a keynote address on Thursday to the Children’s Health Defense conference. It marked his first appearance before the anti-vaccine activist group since taking the helm of HHS. Kennedy previously chaired the organization and served as its chief legal counsel before stepping down to launch his presidential bid in 2023. Stepping up to the podium, the HHS secretary offered a reassuring message to the hundreds of activists gathered in the room, framing the current administration’s health policies as a direct alignment with their long-standing goals.

“Let me be clear: You have a strong and steadfast friend in the White House. The speech served as a victory lap for an activist network whose once-marginalized skepticism toward conventional immunization schedules has found a powerful pulpit within the federal government.”

Policy Shifts and Judicial Roadblocks

During his address, Kennedy highlighted several sweeping changes enacted since he assumed leadership of the nation’s health agency. He boasted about actions taken to downsize the childhood vaccination schedule and revamp key federal vaccine advisory panels. These moves, however, have faced immediate institutional friction.

The friction extends to executive actions as well. Last month, President Donald Trump signed an executive order calling for the spacing out of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine. That directive flew directly in the face of recommendations issued by mainstream medical groups. Mary Holland, the CEO of Children’s Health Defense, praised the secretary during the event—affectionately referring to him as “Bobby” and expressing “gratitude beyond words” for his efforts to address childhood vaccination policies.

Public Health Fallout Amid Record Measles Numbers

The embrace of vaccine skepticism by top federal health officials unfolds against a grim epidemiological backdrop. The United States is currently facing its worst year for measles since 1991. Public health data shows seven reported measles-associated deaths over the last two years—a figure that exceeds the combined total of reported deaths recorded over the previous three decades.

Photo: thehindu.com

Pennsylvania health officials have documented four measles-associated deaths this year alone, none of whom were vaccinated. Those fatalities triggered a sharp public feud last month between Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Kennedy. Following Thursday’s keynote speech, Governor Shapiro took to the social media platform X to blast the HHS secretary’s appearance.

Shapiro stated that Kennedy “chose to spend his time today addressing the premier vaccine-denial conference in America.” The Pennsylvania governor added that Kennedy should have used his platform to encourage measles vaccinations, “yet he couldn’t bring himself to do it. Instead, he pushed a narrative that continues to stoke fear and mistrust.”

Navigating a Crisis of Public Trust

Critics, including many of the country’s leading medical associations, argue that these policy pivots risk deepening vaccine hesitancy. They contend that the rhetoric coming from the top of HHS only sows further confusion among an American public that is still grappling with an erosion of confidence in public health institutions following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Photo: cbsnews.com

Defending the administration’s trajectory, Kennedy pushed back against accusations of restricting access. “We have not taken vaccines away from anybody. We have preserved access. But we have started asking the questions that you and millions of American parents have been asking for years,” Kennedy told the attendees. Meanwhile, a representative from the White House did not respond to requests for comment regarding the secretary’s appearance at the conference, leaving public health experts and policymakers to reckon with an unprecedented divergence between federal health leadership and mainstream medical science.