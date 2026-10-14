ROM Exhibit Explores Cultural and Clinical Uses of Psychedelics

An exhibition at the Royal Ontario Museum explores the cultural, historical, and clinical dimensions of psychedelic substances, featuring 90 objects ranging from various collections to contemporary rock posters.

Cultural Context and Museum Collections

The exhibition examines how various cultural traditions have utilized psychedelics, then contrasted those practices with Western perceptions over the last century. “Mon intérêt initial en montant l’exposition était donc de comprendre les divers contextes culturels entourant l’usage des psychédéliques, puis de les mettre en dialogue avec la façon dont ils ont été perçus dans le discours occidental au cours du dernier siècle,” the exhibition organizers explained.

The exhibition brings together 90 objects drawn from the Royal Ontario Museum’s collections alongside loans from global institutions and cultural communities. Visitors can view paintings, textiles, cultural goods, specimens, and rock concert posters. The displays encompass multiple traditions, including the traditional ayahuasca beverage (DMT) consumed in Peru and Brazil, the peyote cactus (mescaline) in Mexico, and iboga from Gabon.

Clinical Research and Therapeutic Potential

Colin Fleming, editor and creative communications strategist at the Royal Ontario Museum, added the clinical component to the project. “Il s’intéressait, et s’intéresse toujours, vivement au potentiel thérapeutique des psychédéliques, et certaines des discussions sur leur utilisation en contexte clinique se sont retrouvées dans l’exposition,” the museum reported regarding Fleming’s contributions.

By placing traditional use alongside clinical investigations, the exhibition bridges historical anthropology and clinical research.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Cultural History: The exhibition documents human interaction with psychedelic plants and brews across South America, North America, and Africa.

The exhibition documents human interaction with psychedelic plants and brews across South America, North America, and Africa. Therapeutic Inquiry: Museum displays incorporate clinical discussions examining how these compounds are evaluated in controlled medical settings.

Museum displays incorporate clinical discussions examining how these compounds are evaluated in controlled medical settings. Multidisciplinary Approach: The project combines 90 artifacts, including paintings, textiles, works of art, cultural goods, specimens, and rock concert posters.

Substance Region of Origin Active Compound Ayahuasca Peru, Brazil DMT Peyote Mexico Mescaline Iboga Gabon Not specified

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