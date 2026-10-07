SA20 Mini-Auction: Jason Rowles Biggest Buy as Squads Finalize

The SA20 mini-auction ahead of the 2027 season delivered high-stakes bidding battles, with 18-year-old allrounder Jason Rowles commanding the day’s biggest bid of R 2.9 million from Joburg Super Kings, edging out MI Cape Town for the South African youth star.

Joburg Super Kings Secure Jason Rowles and Kieron Pollard

Joburg Super Kings secured Jason Rowles after a fierce bidding war against MI Cape Town. Rowles enters the franchise ecosystem following a stellar Under-19 World Cup run where he topped South Africa’s run-charts with 280 runs at an average of 70. League commissioner Graeme Smith highlighted the significance of the 18-year-old sparking the day’s largest battle, noting that the rising star transitions from the Final of the rain Schools SA20 into a squad featuring elite global T20 talent.

Alongside Rowles, JSK added veteran power to their middle order by picking up Kieron Pollard for R 1.5 million. Pollard stands just one run away from becoming the second batter after Jos Buttler to record 15,000 T20 runs. JSK also welcomed Faf du Plessis for R 2.7 million, while rounding out acquisitions with Blessing Muzarabani, Andries Gous, and wildcard selection Jamie Overton.

MI Cape Town Restructures with Boult and Hetmyer

MI Cape Town opted against waiting to secure Pollard, choosing instead to land Shimron Hetmyer for R 1.5 million as their finisher during the opening round of bidding. The franchise also committed R 1.5 million to bring back New Zealand left-arm seamer Trent Boult, using his experience in global leagues including the IPL and MLC.

Wiaan Mulder drew interest from multiple camps before landing at MI Cape Town for R 2.6 million. Daniel Smith, Lehan Botha, and Oliver Whitehead completed the auction arrivals for the Cape side, balancing the squad’s retention core that features Rashid Khan, Nicholas Pooran, and Kagiso Rabada.

Defending Champions and Pretoria Capitals Finalize Rosters

Sunrisers Eastern Cape focused heavily on bolstering their pace attack. The defending champions secured Craig Overton for R 1.5 million alongside left-arm quick Nandre Burger for R 500,000. Burger and Craig Overton join an already imposing fast-bowling unit featuring Marco Jansen, Adam Milne, Anrich Nortje, and Lutho Sipamla.

Pretoria Capitals brought in Rassie van der Dussen for R 500,000 following an initial pass in the marquee set, while Temba Bavuma closed out the auction as the final pick for R 200,000 alongside West Indian additions Keemo Paul and Ackeem Auguste. Meanwhile, Paarl Royals and Durban’s Super Giants sat out the auction entirely after finalizing their squad requirements ahead of the Wednesday event.

The fifth season of the SA20 is scheduled to begin on January 17, 2027, in Gqeberha, opening with a rematch of the 2026 final between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Pretoria Capitals at St George’s Park, before concluding with the final on February 21 in Cape Town.

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